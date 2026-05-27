UK air passenger numbers break record in the first quarter

Highlights



UK air passenger numbers hit a record high in Q1 2026

Growth was recorded despite ongoing US-Iran war

Momentum is forecasted to continue into the summer peak

The number of air passengers in the UK grew by 2 per cent to 61.4 million in the first three months of the year as compared to the same period in 2025.

This record high means over one million more passengers flew through UK airports in the first quarter, according to latest figures released by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The momentum is forecasted to continue into the summer peak despite the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East.

The growth was largely driven by short-haul European flights as travellers headed towards sunnier European destinations, with the number of passengers travelling to Madrid and Las Palmas increasing by 14 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

The most popular destinations included Dublin, Amsterdam, Geneva, Tenerife and Dubai.

Some of the airports with the largest proportional growth in passenger numbers included Southend (+247 per cent), Cardiff (+24 per cent), Bournemouth (+14 per cent) and Newcastle (+9 per cent).

CAA spokesperson Andrew McConnell said: “This strong start to the year shows just how high demand for flying remains, particularly to popular European destinations.

“Even in a more challenging time for aviation, services are continuing to operate reliably and passengers are travelling in strong numbers, with that momentum set to build towards the summer peak.”