First images of Riz Ahmed-starrer ‘Fingernails’ out

The film is slated to premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Riz Ahmed (Photo by Marie Rouge/Getty Images For AMI)

By: Mohnish Singh

After a long wait, the first images for Riz Ahmed’s much-anticipated science fiction romance film Fingernails are officially out.

In addition to Ahmed, Fingernails also features Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White, Luke Wilson, and Annie Murphy on its cast.

The film has been written and directed by Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou and serves as his English-language debut.

In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether married couples are truly in love, and institutes have opened to help couples succeed. Anna (Buckley) is skeptical of the positive result she has received with her longtime partner, so she starts working in a love institute as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed), a mysterious and dedicated instructor.

A love story unlike anything you’ve seen before. Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White star in Fingernails. An Official Selection of TIFF 2023. pic.twitter.com/I3TwgxjxlU — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) July 24, 2023

White plays Ryan, Anna’s longtime partner with whom she is in “a certified love relationship,” while Murphy plays Amir’s love interest. Wilson will play the head of the Love Institute, helping couples searching for confirmation of their love, which is causing all this chaos in the first place.

The first pictures that have been released show Buckley as a woman balancing the two men in her life, something the future is supposed to have solved.

Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini, and Andrew Upton of Dirty Films have produced alongside FilmNation Entertainment. Jerome Duboz serves as executive producer. FilmNation will serve as the studio for the film.

