Website Logo
  • Monday, June 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421

News

First digital edition of Khushwant Singh Literary Festival, London, on June 26

By: PramodThomas

THE first digital edition of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF), which reflects his passions and ideals, will take place in London June 26 and 27.

With the theme ‘No Man is an Island’, the festival, believes in and encourages diversity, a statement has said.

It is a platform for women to be empowered, to unite and not be afraid of their strengths. Besides, it talks of ties between India and Pakistan, it added. It event is also dedicated to the education of the girl child.

As part of the Joy of Learning programme over 10,000 schools from across the state of Himachal Pradesh take part in the KSLF Kasauli festival.

The KSLF is also dedicated to ecology, and every year since inception, a tree has been planted for each speaker at the London and Kasauli festivals. This time a grove of 100 trees will be planted, the statement further said.

A new water harvesting project is currently underway at a school for deprived children in Ghanol in connection with the event.

For more details-+91 98205 68727, 98210 49288.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK and India to work closely on global issues including COP26, says acting British envoy
News
It’s official: Johnson announces four-week delay to Covid lockdown easing
INDIA
Taj Mahal to reopen on June 16 as India’s coronavirus restrictions ease
PAKISTAN
Children suffer in Pakistan’s mass HIV outbreak
News
Six bodies of Rohingya found in Bangladesh’s river
News
Myanmar’s anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya in Bangladesh
UK
‘Novavax jab 100 per cent effective against moderate to severe Covid-19’
PAKISTAN
Pakistan Supreme Court stops demolition of Hindu dharamshala in Karachi
INDIA
Farmer protest will hurt BJP in UP polls, love jihad & cow terror…
PAKISTAN
Islamophobia: Imran Khan calls for action against hate-mongering websites
News
BAPS Charities join relief efforts during Covid second wave in India
UK
Rekesh Chauhan creates ‘Feel So Alone’ to raise mental health awareness
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK and India to work closely on global issues including…
It’s official: Johnson announces four-week delay to Covid lockdown easing
Taj Mahal to reopen on June 16 as India’s coronavirus…
Best-of-three World Test Championship final not realistic, says ICC
Robinson to return to action with Sussex second team
Children suffer in Pakistan’s mass HIV outbreak