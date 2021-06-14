First digital edition of Khushwant Singh Literary Festival, London, on June 26

By: PramodThomas

THE first digital edition of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF), which reflects his passions and ideals, will take place in London June 26 and 27.

With the theme ‘No Man is an Island’, the festival, believes in and encourages diversity, a statement has said.

It is a platform for women to be empowered, to unite and not be afraid of their strengths. Besides, it talks of ties between India and Pakistan, it added. It event is also dedicated to the education of the girl child.

As part of the Joy of Learning programme over 10,000 schools from across the state of Himachal Pradesh take part in the KSLF Kasauli festival.

The KSLF is also dedicated to ecology, and every year since inception, a tree has been planted for each speaker at the London and Kasauli festivals. This time a grove of 100 trees will be planted, the statement further said.

A new water harvesting project is currently underway at a school for deprived children in Ghanol in connection with the event.

For more details-+91 98205 68727, 98210 49288.