Website Logo
  • Friday, April 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

First batch of Punjabi men complete peer mentor facilitators course on mental health

The Social Connections challenge was developed in partnership by Taraki and Movember

The programme was piloted with partner organisations, The Heera Foundation (Leicester) and Sikh Alliance (Yorkshire) (Representational image: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

The first batch have completed their peer mentor facilitators course, designed to upskill the Punjabi community and support it around mental health, a statement said.

The Social Connections challenge was developed in partnership by Taraki, who work with Punjabi communities to reshape approaches to mental health and leading men’s health charity, Movember.

The programme was piloted with partner organisations, The Heera Foundation (Leicester) and Sikh Alliance (Yorkshire).

According to the statement, these organisations have commenced monthly sessions (online and in person) to create safe spaces for men to have conversations they may not have previously had.

The project involved delivering peer support training to local mental health champions, providing them with the necessary tools and support so they can go on to cultivate peer support groups in their local communities.

This month the Sikh Alliance will host two open groups for Punjabi men in Leeds, including a walk and talk group and a ‘mix and grill’ group.

As part of the programme, 18 mental health champions were trained over a six- month period, through the delivery of 12 training sessions.

The projects builds on Taraki’s Cha in the City project, which started in 2018, to create spaces specifically for Punjabi men to listen, learn, share and grow, with a focus on mental health, well-being and other facets of life.

“With an increasing awareness of mental health within the Punjabi and wider South Asian community, we are really grateful for the opportunity to work and train with Taraki to better equip our volunteers to facilitate safe peer support spaces for Punjabi men,” said Jazz Singh, mental health champion, Heera Foundation.

Shuranjeet Singh, the founder of Taraki and trainer on the programme, said: “After experiencing mental health challenges myself and receiving support from those close to me, I recognised the importance of peer support. Now I’m so excited that we’re able to ensure other Punjabi men can access help in this way. I can’t wait for this movement to continue growing, flourishing and connecting communities.”

According to co-trainer, Taimour Ahmed, through this programme Punjabi men can facilitate peer support spaces in their local communities.

“It brings me so much joy that we are building a national movement designed to tackle loneliness amongst Punjabi men while supporting their mental wellbeing.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Post Office scandal: 60 victims die without getting compensation
WORLD
Singapore hangs prisoner for smuggling 1 kg of cannabis
News
India asks China to disengage on Himalayan border to preserve ‘peace and tranquility’
UK
Small boat migrants ‘at odds’ with British values: Suella Braverman
PAKISTAN
Pakistan frees Chinese national arrested on blasphemy charges
News
Sudha Murty jokes: ‘My daughter made Rishi Sunak prime minister’
News
Met failed to stop serial killer crimes as it didn’t learn from past,…
UK
India, UK begin joint military exercise in Salisbury Plain
News
Rishi Sunak faces first test of comeback credentials in local polls
News
Suella Braverman: ‘Truth’ about child sexual abusers cannot be racist
News
India, UK to collaborate on science and innovation
WORLD
Buddha statue of ‘Roman era’ discovered in Egypt
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW