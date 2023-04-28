First batch of Punjabi men complete peer mentor facilitators course on mental health

The Social Connections challenge was developed in partnership by Taraki and Movember

The programme was piloted with partner organisations, The Heera Foundation (Leicester) and Sikh Alliance (Yorkshire) (Representational image: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

The first batch have completed their peer mentor facilitators course, designed to upskill the Punjabi community and support it around mental health, a statement said.

The Social Connections challenge was developed in partnership by Taraki, who work with Punjabi communities to reshape approaches to mental health and leading men’s health charity, Movember.

The programme was piloted with partner organisations, The Heera Foundation (Leicester) and Sikh Alliance (Yorkshire).

According to the statement, these organisations have commenced monthly sessions (online and in person) to create safe spaces for men to have conversations they may not have previously had.

The project involved delivering peer support training to local mental health champions, providing them with the necessary tools and support so they can go on to cultivate peer support groups in their local communities.

This month the Sikh Alliance will host two open groups for Punjabi men in Leeds, including a walk and talk group and a ‘mix and grill’ group.

As part of the programme, 18 mental health champions were trained over a six- month period, through the delivery of 12 training sessions.

The projects builds on Taraki’s Cha in the City project, which started in 2018, to create spaces specifically for Punjabi men to listen, learn, share and grow, with a focus on mental health, well-being and other facets of life.

“With an increasing awareness of mental health within the Punjabi and wider South Asian community, we are really grateful for the opportunity to work and train with Taraki to better equip our volunteers to facilitate safe peer support spaces for Punjabi men,” said Jazz Singh, mental health champion, Heera Foundation.

Shuranjeet Singh, the founder of Taraki and trainer on the programme, said: “After experiencing mental health challenges myself and receiving support from those close to me, I recognised the importance of peer support. Now I’m so excited that we’re able to ensure other Punjabi men can access help in this way. I can’t wait for this movement to continue growing, flourishing and connecting communities.”

According to co-trainer, Taimour Ahmed, through this programme Punjabi men can facilitate peer support spaces in their local communities.

“It brings me so much joy that we are building a national movement designed to tackle loneliness amongst Punjabi men while supporting their mental wellbeing.”