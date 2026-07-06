Finn Wolfhard says ending 'Stranger Things' left him 'really lost' after growing up on the show

Highlights

Finn Wolfhard admitted finishing Stranger Things was "pretty depressing" after nearly a decade on the series.

The actor said he initially felt "really lost" once filming came to an end.

Despite the emotional farewell, Wolfhard believes the show ended at the right time and has not ruled out a future return.

Finn Wolfhard has opened up about the emotional impact of saying goodbye to Stranger Things, revealing that wrapping up the Netflix series left him feeling "really lost" after spending much of his childhood and early adulthood on the show.

The actor, who rose to international fame as Mike Wheeler, reflected on the end of the sci-fi drama in an interview with The Guardian, describing the experience as both difficult and fitting.

Why the ending took time to sink in

Wolfhard said filming Stranger Things had become a constant in his life, with each year bringing another return to Atlanta to work with the same cast and crew.

"It was like my school in a really odd way," he said.

Even as production on the fifth and final season began, he admitted the cast initially behaved as though they would all be back the following year. It was only midway through filming that the reality of the show's ending began to hit.

"But once we got about halfway through, everyone started to realise, 'Oh. This is it'," he said.

Wolfhard added that the cast treasured their remaining time together, describing the end of filming as "pretty depressing" while saying it also felt like the right moment to conclude the series.

'I felt really lost'

Looking back on life after Stranger Things, Wolfhard said he experienced a period of uncertainty once production ended.

He explained that the show had shaped both his identity and his closest relationships for so many years that stepping away felt like a form of withdrawal.

"I felt really lost," he said, adding that he later realised the friendships built during the series would continue long after filming had wrapped.

Could Mike Wheeler return?

Although Stranger Things has reached its conclusion, Wolfhard has not completely ruled out revisiting Mike Wheeler in the future.

Speaking while promoting the final season last year, he said he did not think he would ever truly feel it was the end of the show, adding that he hoped it would continue to resonate with audiences for years to come.

He also suggested that if creators Matt and Ross Duffer ever chose to revisit the story in the future, he would be open to the idea, while acknowledging that the decision would rest entirely with them.

All five seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.