Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's next film will see them do something they've never done before

Highlights

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will play an on-screen couple for the first time in a new situational comedy.

The Delhi-set film is directed by Shashie Vermaa and is expected to begin filming later this year.

The actors said the film's character-driven humour and script convinced them to come on board.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have shared the screen before in the Fukrey franchise, but their next project will mark a first for the real-life couple.

The actors are set to reunite in an untitled situational comedy directed by Shashie Vermaa, where they will portray an on-screen couple for the first time. The film, set in Delhi, is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026.

A first after years of working together

Explaining why they signed on to the project, Fazal and Chadha said the humour grows naturally from its characters and the world they inhabit, making the script stand out.

They added that the opportunity to appear opposite each other as an on-screen couple for the first time made the film even more exciting.

The pair also praised Vermaa's vision and writing, saying the project has a distinctive voice that drew them to the story.

A comedy rooted in everyday life

Director Shashie Vermaa described the film as a situational comedy with a strong social message, adding that Delhi is central to the narrative.

According to Vermaa, Fazal and Chadha will play a middle-class couple navigating life in the capital. Veteran actor Kumud Mishra also features in the cast.

Reuniting after Fukrey

The film marks another collaboration for Fazal and Chadha after the Fukrey series, where they became popular with audiences but never appeared as a romantic pair.

Fukrey Returns, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, was released in 2017. Alongside Fazal and Chadha, the film also starred Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.