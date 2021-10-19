Filming for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty’s Adbhut interrupted after Manali records 48 hours of heavy rain

Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Diana Penty (Photo credit: Pearl Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

The upcoming Bollywood film Adbhut, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra, has faced a setback. The team had to halt their shoot yesterday due to uncertainties in weather and unexpected heavy rainfall in Manali. The film got off the ground in the first week of October following all shooting protocols in Shimla. After successfully wrapping up the weeklong schedule in Shimla, the team had just moved to Manali.

Sharing more details, a source from the unit informs, “There was an unexpected amount of rainfall and we were shooting outdoors. We waited for a few hours for the rains to subside but when it poured on for a good couple of hours, we decided to cancel the shoot for the day. The shoot has been halted for the next two days in Manali after the weather department further predicted heavy rains for 48 hours.”

The cast and crew have been staying together for the last two weeks and the unexpected day off gave them a chance to get better acquainted with each other. The source adds, “The unit decided on an impromptu gathering which went on till wee hours of the morning. The good thing about the set is that people enjoy each other’s company, and the vibe has been great.”

Confirming the development, director Sabbir Khan said, “It was a completely unexpected change in weather and shooting outside in the rains with a crew of this size is risky. Rains in hills are also known to cause landslides and I didn’t want to put my team in any sort of physical danger. We will make up for the lost time in the days to come. For now, it’s heart-warming to see them enjoy it together. These are the memories that stay after the film is over!”

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films, Adbhut is expected to release in the first half of 2022.