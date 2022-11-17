File No 323: Suniel Shetty and Anurag Kashyap’s next lands into legal trouble as producers receive Cease and Desist notice from Mehul Choksi

Suniel Shetty and Anurag Kashyap’s forthcoming film File No 323, which is set to be directed by Karthik K, has landed into legal trouble even before going into production.

For the unversed, File No 323 is reportedly inspired by the lives of India’s alleged financial fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

Now, businessman Mehul Choksi, who has been referenced in reports about File No 323, has issued a Cease and Desist notice to the producers and director of the film, alleging that the reports about the film are tarnishing his reputation.

The legal document by Choksi allegedly states that producers of File No 323 “…are called upon to Cease and Desist from writing, filming, producing such misleading, unsubstantiated, false, and unverified film(s) such as the Proposed Movie (File No 322) against my Client in any format, including motion picture, TV series, OTT series, documentary, etc. and to within 72 hours of the receipt of this Notice indicate cessation of all work in relation to the Proposed Movie.”

Producers Kalol Das and Parth Rawal have, however, denied that File No 323 makes any reference to Choksi.

“We are going to present a story based on facts available in the public domain. Our film is not going to malign anyone’s image. It is going to present well-researched facts and information about economic offenders,” they said.

Reacting to the same, Suniel Shetty told an Indian publication, “I was amused. The fact that somebody sent us a legal notice saying, they are causing reputation harm and attempting to defame them is funny. I liked the answer that my producer gave – You are the one, who messed your name out. Why are you asking us to clarify? What was there in the public domain is what was useful for us, and it’s an interesting narrative for a film for us.”

If reports are to be believed, Shetty has been roped in to play a Chartered Accountant in the upcoming film while Anurag Kashyap is reportedly playing Vijay Mallya. The team is set to being filming on November 20.

