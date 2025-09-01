Skip to content
Fifth Harmony stuns Dallas with comeback at Jonas Brothers gig while Camila Cabello performs solo in Sydney

Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui reunite on stage after seven years as fans celebrate Fifth Harmony’s surprise return.

Fifth Harmony comeback 2025
Fifth Harmony reunite on stage in Dallas after seven years
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 01, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui perform together in Dallas
  • Surprise appearance happened during Jonas Brothers’ concert stop in Texas
  • Group’s social media accounts updated with new logo and merchandise
  • Camila Cabello absent as she continues solo tour in Australia

US pop group Fifth Harmony’s reunion has sent fans into a frenzy after the chart-topping girl band returned to the stage for the first time in seven years. Their surprise appearance at a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas on Sunday, 31 August, also came with new merchandise and updated social media branding, signalling that the quartet may be preparing for a bigger comeback.

What happened at the Fifth Harmony reunion performance?

Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui appeared at the Jonas Brothers’ Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Texas. Dressed in coordinated black outfits, they performed two of their best-known singles, Worth It and Work From Home.

The reunion marked the first time the group has performed together since their 2018 “indefinite hiatus.” The Jonas Brothers hugged the members on stage, and the official Fifth Harmony account later thanked them on X, writing: “Felt amazing to be back.”


Why was Camila Cabello not part of the reunion?

Camila Cabello, who left the band in December 2016, did not take part in the reunion. On the same night as the Dallas concert, she was performing her own solo show in Sydney. Since her departure, Cabello has enjoyed major solo success with hits such as Havana and Señorita.

Her absence has not dampened the excitement among fans, but it suggests that the current reunion is focused on the four remaining members rather than a full five-piece comeback.


How did fans react to the reunion news?

The Fifth Harmony reunion generated immediate buzz online. Earlier in the day, the group’s long-inactive X account posted “#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree,” its first update in over seven years. Their website was refreshed with new branding and merchandise featuring a redesigned logo, further fuelling speculation.

Fans expressed their excitement on social media, with one writing: “I CANNOT BELIEVE MY EYES FIFTH HARMONY IS BACK.” Others noted that the new activity hinted at more announcements, possibly a documentary or reunion tour, as reported by industry outlets earlier this year.


What is next for Fifth Harmony?

Although no official reunion tour or album has been announced, the Dallas performance, merchandise drop and social media updates strongly suggest future plans. Industry sources previously indicated that the four members were “in talks” for a documentary and possible live dates.

Since their X Factor USA debut in 2012, Fifth Harmony have sold millions of records worldwide and achieved international chart success with songs such as Worth It and Work From Home. Their 2015 debut album Reflection and 2016 follow-up *7/27* cemented them as one of the most successful girl groups of the 2010s.

The Dallas concert has renewed that legacy, with particular growth in their back catalogue and spikes in streaming numbers reported after the show. For now, fans will be watching the group’s online updates closely to see if this one-off reunion grows into a long-term comeback.

camila cabellojonas brothersreunion tourfifth harmony

