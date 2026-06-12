FIFA World Cup 2026: How fans around the world can watch football’s biggest tournament

Highlights

BBC and ITV will share free-to-air coverage across the UK.

Fox Sports and Telemundo hold broadcasting rights in the United States.

JioCinema and Sports18 will carry coverage in India.

SBS will show all matches free-to-air in Australia.

beIN Sports remains the tournament’s home across the Middle East and North Africa.

Global audience prepares for expanded World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to become the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With billions expected to tune in, broadcasters and streaming platforms worldwide have secured extensive rights packages, ensuring supporters can follow every stage of the competition on television and online.

Fans in the United Kingdom will once again be able to watch the entire tournament without a subscription Getty Images

Free-to-air coverage in major football markets

Fans in the United Kingdom will once again be able to watch the entire tournament without a subscription, with the BBC and ITV sharing live coverage across BBC One and ITV1. Matches will also be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

In Germany, public broadcasters ARD and ZDF will provide free coverage, while MagentaTV and Magenta Sport will offer additional viewing options. French viewers can watch selected matches on TF1 and M6, with beIN Sports carrying the full tournament.

Australia will offer one of the most accessible viewing experiences, with SBS and SBS VICELAND broadcasting every match free-to-air and streaming them through SBS On Demand.

Canadian coverage will be available through CTV, TSN and RDS Getty Images

Streaming expands viewing options worldwide

In the United States, Fox Sports will provide English-language coverage through Fox and FS1, while Telemundo and Universo will serve Spanish-speaking audiences. Streaming options include Fox One, Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Indian viewers can watch matches on Sports18 channels, with every game streamed live on JioCinema. DD Sports is expected to carry selected fixtures, including major knockout matches.

Canadian coverage will be available through CTV, TSN and RDS, with streaming provided via TSN+ and the CTV app. In Mexico, TelevisaUnivision and TV Azteca will broadcast matches, while ViX Premium will stream the full tournament.

Across Asia, broadcasters including NHK, Nippon TV and Fuji TV in Japan, JTBC in South Korea, and China Media Group's CCTV networks in China will provide coverage alongside digital platforms such as DAZN, ABEMA, Naver Sports and Migu Video.

beIN Sports retains exclusive rights across the Middle East and North Africa Getty Images

Coverage reaches every corner of the globe

beIN Sports retains exclusive rights across the Middle East and North Africa, with viewers able to stream matches through TOD and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In South America, Brazilian fans can watch coverage through TV Globo and SporTV, while streaming options include Globoplay and CazéTV. Argentine viewers will be served by Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports and DSports, alongside platforms such as DGO and TyC Sports Play.

Across much of Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport and New World TV will provide coverage, with selected free-to-air broadcasts available through local networks including South Africa’s SABC.

New Zealand viewers can follow the tournament through Sky Sport and TVNZ, with streaming available on Sky Sport NOW and TVNZ+.

As the World Cup expands to 48 nations for the first time, supporters from London and Mumbai to New York and Sydney will have more ways than ever to follow football’s biggest event.