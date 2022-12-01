Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Column

Style Notes with Neelam – Festive style

Christmas Cracker: Choose styles that match your personality

By: Neelam

The mad, crazy, fun loving month of December is here. With preparations well under way, gifts being ordered, menus being put together and general chaos in the shops, your outfits for the festive season might feel a little stressful. My top tip would be to stay true to your personal style. It is a great chance to show your personality through fun colours, prints and textures. When you choose styles that match your personality you wear them with so much more confidence. Here are three of the events to think about and some fun ideas to make you feel your most stylish self.

Rhinestone bag

The work party: The work Christmas party might just be one of the more difficult outfits to get right. You want to be the best dressed but you’re also fully aware of being around the boss. Which persona are you taking on this year? The fun-loving romantic chick with a feminine and flowy style? Or maybe the one that wants to turn heads with a dramatic and sexy look? My choice this year would have to be a classic all black two-piece suit with a standout accessory like a rhinestone bag and platform heels. A put together, yet classic and stylish look that can be re-worn in so many ways.

Christmas Day: For me this day has to be all about comfort while you indulge in all the food and drink. Think elasticated trousers and something loose around the belly. My favourite look from last year is a two-piece plisse co ord. The elasticated trousers give room around the belly and the wider leg gives a flattering look. The peplum style top helps to skim any bloating. I’m totally here for styles like this that give an extra boost in confidence while keeping you relaxed and comfy. Plus, the deep and rich pine green colour is so gorgeous and perfect for the festive season.

New Year’s Eve: My favourite event for New Year’s Eve is a house party. None of the crazy shoving and pushing in a bar or club. Even if it’s a house event, I still love to get dressed up. This would definitely be the chance to bring out any of your sequin outfits. A simple sequin cami with some wide leg jeans keeps you dressy, yet relaxed for the house. Or go all out with a daring sequin mini skirt and bodysuit combo. Either way the sequins will keep you sparkling into the new year.

Neelam Mistry-Thaker is a fashion expert, personal stylist, and style coach. Visit Instagram: @NeelamPersonalStylist, Facebook: Neelam Personal Stylist and
www.neelampersonalstylist.com

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Lifestyle
Family court failures
Lifestyle
Style Notes with Neelam – Layering clothes this autumn and winter
Column
Great expectations
Lifestyle
Processing grief and loss
HEALTH
Let’s get physical
HEALTH
Coping with body changes after 40
Column
Style Notes with Neelam – Perfectly petite and stylish
Column
Staying connected
Lifestyle
Motivational words
Lifestyle
Can philanderers commit?
Column
Lessons from ‘Love is Blind’ star Deepti
Column
And just like that, it’s 2022
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW