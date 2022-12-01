Style Notes with Neelam – Festive style

Christmas Cracker: Choose styles that match your personality

By: Neelam

The mad, crazy, fun loving month of December is here. With preparations well under way, gifts being ordered, menus being put together and general chaos in the shops, your outfits for the festive season might feel a little stressful. My top tip would be to stay true to your personal style. It is a great chance to show your personality through fun colours, prints and textures. When you choose styles that match your personality you wear them with so much more confidence. Here are three of the events to think about and some fun ideas to make you feel your most stylish self.

The work party: The work Christmas party might just be one of the more difficult outfits to get right. You want to be the best dressed but you’re also fully aware of being around the boss. Which persona are you taking on this year? The fun-loving romantic chick with a feminine and flowy style? Or maybe the one that wants to turn heads with a dramatic and sexy look? My choice this year would have to be a classic all black two-piece suit with a standout accessory like a rhinestone bag and platform heels. A put together, yet classic and stylish look that can be re-worn in so many ways.

Christmas Day: For me this day has to be all about comfort while you indulge in all the food and drink. Think elasticated trousers and something loose around the belly. My favourite look from last year is a two-piece plisse co ord. The elasticated trousers give room around the belly and the wider leg gives a flattering look. The peplum style top helps to skim any bloating. I’m totally here for styles like this that give an extra boost in confidence while keeping you relaxed and comfy. Plus, the deep and rich pine green colour is so gorgeous and perfect for the festive season.

New Year’s Eve: My favourite event for New Year’s Eve is a house party. None of the crazy shoving and pushing in a bar or club. Even if it’s a house event, I still love to get dressed up. This would definitely be the chance to bring out any of your sequin outfits. A simple sequin cami with some wide leg jeans keeps you dressy, yet relaxed for the house. Or go all out with a daring sequin mini skirt and bodysuit combo. Either way the sequins will keep you sparkling into the new year.

Neelam Mistry-Thaker is a fashion expert, personal stylist, and style coach. Visit Instagram: @NeelamPersonalStylist, Facebook: Neelam Personal Stylist and

www.neelampersonalstylist.com