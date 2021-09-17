Website Logo
  • Friday, September 17, 2021
News

Festival of Natural Fibres held in London

The event being inaugurated by Lydia Freeborn.

By: Eastern Eye Staff

THE Festival of Natural Fibres held its fourth edition in London – an annual event curated to bring together fashion and textile designers, brands, sustainability experts, students and activists – to focus on how to drive the required change.

The festival is the brainchild of Kishore Shah, founder of Khadi London, who said: “The goal of the festival is to create a movement for change. There are so many natural fibres available in the UK, India and other parts of the world that can be used to create beautiful fabrics with far less impact on the planet, as well as supporting skilled livelihoods.”

“Reconnecting Farming to Fashion” was this year’s theme. This was brought to life by an exhibition showcasing British and Indian natural fibres. Curated by Erna Janine and Saumya Singh, the exhibition struck a crucial balance between aesthetics and content.

A bonus this year was the presence of students and recent graduates who had worked with khadi – and hand created fabric from India.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

