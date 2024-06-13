Fernandes Vaz Solicitors wins UK-India immigration law award

Maria Fernandes, principal of Fernandes Vaz Solicitors, received the award from the former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Maria Fernandes received the award at the Supreme Court of UK.

By: EasternEye

Fernandes Vaz Solicitors has received the “Excellence in UK India Corridor Award 2024” in the immigration law category. The award was given to the firm, recognising its contributions to the UK-India business corridor.

Maria Fernandes, principal of Fernandes Vaz Solicitors, received the award from the former chief justice of India and member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha (upper house), Ranjan Gogoi.

The award, recognising her decades of service and contribution to the UK-India business corridor, was presented at the UK-India Legal Partnership’s annual awards ceremony on May 31, 2024, at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including the president of the Law Society of England & Wales, Nick Emmerson, and the chair of the Bar Council of England and Wales.

Other attendees included King’s counsels, general counsels, senior counsels, judges, members of parliament, university representatives, and partners from top law firms engaged in India.

“It is a great honour and privilege to receive this award for immigration. Mahatma Gandhi famously said: ‘The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.’ I have been lucky to practise immigration for nearly 4 decades and I have enjoyed and learned so much from my clients,” said Fernandes.