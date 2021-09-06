Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,752
Total Cases 33,027,621
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 38,948
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 440,752
Total Cases 33,027,621
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 38,948

Entertainment

Fatima Sana Shaikh approached to join Vicky Kaushal on the cast of Sam Bahadur

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been approached to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s much-awaited directorial venture Sam Bahadur. The film features rising Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in the title role. If Shaikh joins the cast of the film, it will mark her maiden collaboration with both Gulzar and Kaushal.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells a publication, “Fatima has been approached to play a pivotal role in Sam Bahadur, and she has really liked the part. The makers and the actress are presently in advanced talks, and the conversation should be formalised soon. Meanwhile, the pre-production work on the film is on, and is expected to roll early next year.”

Sam Bahadur, as the title clearly indicates, is a biographical drama based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, whose military career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The makers unveiled the official title of the film on his birth anniversary in April. “I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war but when I read the script, I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me,” Vicky Kaushal had said in a statement.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Dharma Productions’ anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) which premiered on the streaming media giant Netflix. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn set to shoot the final schedule of his much-awaited sports film Maidaan
Entertainment
“I loved the script the first time I heard it,” Saif Ali Khan on his…
Entertainment
International schedule of Aditya Roy Kapur’s OM: The Battle Within cancelled
Entertainment
Aditya Vikram Sengupta talks about his Venice Horizons Selection Once Upon A Time In Calcutta
Entertainment
Karan Johar pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss OTT
Entertainment
Konkona Sensharma and Arjun Rampal starrer The Rapist to premiere at Busan International Film Festival
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan’s Ganpati song from Salman Khan starrer Antim to be out this…
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda fulfills his promise; Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukha Priya records a…
Entertainment
Tovino Thomas’ superhero film Minnal Murali to premiere on Netflix
Entertainment
Sidharth Shukla’s family releases a statement, ‘We request you to allow our family…
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur teams up with Aditya Roy Kapur for Thadam Hindi remake
Entertainment
Exclusive: “I always wanted to make my digital debut with something fresh, something…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ajay Devgn set to shoot the final schedule of his…
Fatima Sana Shaikh approached to join Vicky Kaushal on the…
“I loved the script the first time I heard it,”…
International schedule of Aditya Roy Kapur’s OM: The Battle Within…
Aditya Vikram Sengupta talks about his Venice Horizons Selection Once…
Karan Johar pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss…