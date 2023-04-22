Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns with breath-taking outfits for ‘Citadel’s’ global tour

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a renowned global icon and fashion enthusiast, is recognised for her remarkable style and keen fashion sense. Throughout her recent Citadel Global Tour, the actress exhibited a fashion extravaganza with her breath-taking outfits that raised the fashion bar to new heights.

Commencing with the Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai, the actress is going all out to promote Citadel, the much-awaited spy thriller series created by the Russo Brothers.

Priyanka s turning heads not just for her upcoming spy thriller series, but also for her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, during the show’s promotion, the actress was spotted wearing a stunning printed teal strapless Versace dress from the fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The dress featured black abstract polka dots, a thigh-high slit, and a long trail behind her.

Priyanka accessorised the look with Bulgari diamond jewellery and black Valentino heels. She completed her look with dramatic eye makeup and muted lips, showcasing her versatile style.

At a photo-call for the action-thriller in Mumbai, Priyanka opted for a striking figure-hugging gold evening gown featuring a metallic finish, a plunging neckline, and a prominent black bow at the centre.

She complemented her dress with black Louboutin heels, while sporting a soft, radiant makeup look. Priyanka’s hair was styled in soft curls, and parted at the centre.

Also, while attending the inauguration of the Cultural Centre (NMACC) in the city alongside her husband Nick Jonas, the actress made heads turn in a stunning bejewelled gown. Priyanka also made an impressive display in an upcycled sari at the gala event. During the same trip, she also wore a nude Elie Saab dress.

The makers of the thriller show, which is set to release on 28 April, also organised a global premiere on April 18 in London. The event was attended by the show’s cast and crew members.

Priyanka, who portrays the lead character Nadia Singh, graced the premiere alongside her husband Nick Jonas. Jonas shared a video on his Instagram handle, giving a glimpse of the glamorous night.

She was seen wearing a stunning red off-shoulder gown that featured corset boning and a draped neckline that perfectly balanced out the structured bodice. She complemented the classic gown with a bold red lip makeup look, minimal accessories, and soft waves in her hair. The couple was among many celebrity guests at the event, and they also coordinated their outfits with matching satin attire.

During the photo shoot, Jonas had to help Chopra position herself due to the flowing skirt that concealed her shoes. The bold red hue of the floor-length gown made it stand out against the blue and grey background, and Chopra complemented the dress with a clean manicure, a velvety red lipstick, and a statement diamond and ruby ring.

Priyanka also made a statement in London prior to the premiere of Citadel. On the 11 April, the global icon joined her fellow cast members for an Amazon Prime Video event, dressed in a stunning black bodycon maxi dress.

The dress had a thigh-high slit on one side and was accentuated with a matching fabric belt around her waist. The asymmetrical design included a floor-length train on one side and a mock turtleneck, creating a chic and sophisticated look.

Completing her ensemble, Priyanka accessorised with a pair of Christian Louboutin black pointed-toe heels, chunky gold hoop earrings, and her wedding band. Her hair was styled in a chic and effortless messy bun. The actor’s makeup look included a soft smokey eye, nude lipstick, and a touch of blush, with the high points of her face highlighted to add to her glam.

On Friday (21), Priyanka once again showed off her impeccable fashion sense as she attended the premiere of her new series at Space Cinema Moderno in Rome, Italy. The actress, who has been making headlines with her stunning fashion choices, looked sensational in an olive-green Valentino dress with a 90s-inspired design.

The full-length silk dress featured a deep plunging neckline and a cape with marabou detailing, exuding boldness, and elegance. To complete the look, she wore a diamond necklace with emerald-green stones and styled her hair in a messy high ponytail. Priyanka’s makeup included dramatic cat eye eyeliner, adding a touch of glamour to the overall look.

Throughout her Citadel Global Tour, Priyanka has stunned the fashion world with her impeccable style, combining classic and trendy elements to create a truly spectacular fashion display. Whether it’s a bold off-the-shoulder dress or a form-fitting full-length gown, the actress has proved that she knows how to make a statement with every outfit. We can’t wait to see what fashion surprises she has in store for us next!