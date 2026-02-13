Skip to content
Farhan Akhtar to play Pandit Ravi Shankar in 'The Beatles' film amid 'Don 3' row

The announcement comes as conversations around Don 3 continue

farhan akhtar

The casting news arrives while Akhtar remains in the spotlight over developments linked to Don 3

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 13, 2026
Highlights

  • The actor-filmmaker will portray the legendary sitar maestro in The Beatles – A Four Film Cinematic Event
  • The role marks his first acting appearance in a major Hollywood production
  • The announcement comes as conversations around Don 3 continue

Hollywood debut linked to The Beatles story

Farhan Akhtar is set to make his Hollywood acting debut as Pandit Ravi Shankar in The Beatles – A Four Film Cinematic Event, the ambitious project directed by Sam Mendes. The series explores the lives of the iconic band and features Shankar as a key figure, reflecting his close association with guitarist George Harrison.

Backed by Sony Pictures, the films are currently in production and are planned for a global theatrical rollout in April 2028.

A cultural bridge in the narrative

Shankar’s collaborations with Harrison helped introduce Indian classical music to Western audiences, influencing The Beatles’ later sound and expanding the global reach of the genre. Akhtar’s casting places him at a pivotal cultural point within the story, underscoring India’s imprint on one of the most influential bands in music history.

Timing amid Don 3 developments

The casting news arrives while Akhtar remains in the spotlight over developments linked to Don 3, including ongoing discussions and speculation around the film’s casting and direction. Even as the franchise draws attention, the Beatles project signals a significant international turn in his acting career.

Expanding his global footprint

With filming underway, the project represents a notable step beyond Hindi cinema for Akhtar. Joining a high-profile ensemble, he is set to bring one of India’s most celebrated musicians to the screen as part of a major international production.

