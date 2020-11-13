Farhan Akhtar reacts to Don 3 rumours

By: Mohnish Singh







Toplined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Don is one of the most successful film franchises Bollywood has ever produced. Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) both were huge money-spinners at the box-office, and rumours about Don 3 keep surfacing in the media every now and then.

Director Farhan Akhtar has on numerous occasions been rumoured to be working on the script of the next installment of the franchise. However, there has been no concrete development on that front ever.

Reacting to the fresh rumours of Don 3, director Farhan Akhtar told a publication, “I wish it was true. Every time these rumours crop up, I feel terribly guilty. I feel I am letting the fans of the franchise down. But the truth is, I have no script. I do not even have an idea for a plot.”







A source close to him shared, “Direction is far from Farhan’s mind right now. He is much more into acting and music right now. If at all another Don film is made by Excel Entertainment, it would now have to be directed by someone other than Farhan which is easier said than done, or should I say, Don?”

The source reiterated that Akhtar is not going to take on any directorial or acting assignments for the next one year as he is presently busy with his next film Toofan. “Farhan is currently living the boxer’s life shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan,” concluded the source. The actor-filmmaker was last seen in Shonali Bose’ The Sky Is Pink (2019), co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











