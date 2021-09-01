Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Farah Khan opens up about her highly trolled Ed Sheeran party

By: Mohnish Singh

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday despite being double vaccinated, was recently a guest on Arbaaz Khan’s popular chat show Pinch. On the show, she opened up about the much-talked-about bash she threw for English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on his India trip in 2017.

Khan swore on her kids and said that she did not know who Ed Sheeran was and how Abhishek Bachchan came to her rescue. “My cousin, who works as a lawyer in a music company, told me that Ed wants to come to India and wants to experience a Bollywood party. I swear on my children, I had no idea who Ed Sheeran is. I thought he would be my cousin’s friend, but my cousin and aunt asked me to host a party for him. Then I called Abhishek (Bachchan) and asked about him, he told me that he is the number 1 singer. We started as a small party, but I did not realize that Ed is so famous, as everyone started calling me that they want to attend the party. So, it turned out to be a big bash,” she said.

It was obvious trolls would do what they do best once the pictures from the party went viral on social media. Hitting back at them, Khan said, “He wanted a party and the works. I think these trolls are just jealous. Ed had a wonderful time. And even on the next day, he called me and sent me passes for his concert, but I distributed them ahead, as I have no idea about his songs.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

