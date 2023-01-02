Website Logo
  • Monday, January 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Fans trend ‘saal nahi Salaar hoge’ announcing 2023 as the year of Salaar

Hombale Films, which has blockbusters like KGF, KGF 2, and their latest Kantara, to their credit, is gearing up for the release of Salaar in 2023.

Prabhas (Photo credits: Homable Films/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Headlined by Prabhas, Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 from the house of Hombale Films, directed by Prashanth Neel.

The highly anticipated film marks one of the biggest collaborations in the industry of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel and it has opened to a very exciting start for the new year.

The film trended on the very first day of 2023, with fans hailing ‘Saal Nahi Salaar Hoga’ on social media by the hashtag #SaalNahiSalaarHai. Fans have announced and claimed 2023 to be Salaar’s year.

Taking to social media, fans hailed Salaar and showed their excitement towards the film. Checkout:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hombale’s Salaar marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, and the film is expected to be a game changer for the cinema industry. Salaar is a dream combination of India’s two biggest franchises Bahubali and KGF as this is for the first time the Hombale Films, producers of KGF, the director of KGF, the technicians of KGF, and the hero of Bahubali will be coming together to serve India yet another blockbuster in 2023. Hombale Films, which has blockbusters like KGF, KGF 2, and their latest Kantara, to their credit, is gearing up for the release of Salaar in 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pakistani singer hints Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ copied from song he released 26 years ago; netizens…
NEWS
Pushpa: The Rise on its way to becoming the most loved Russian dubbed Indian film
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan welcomes 2023 by flaunting 8-pack abs leaving fans in awe of his fitness…
NEWS
Fawad Khan on the possibility of The Legend of Maula Jatt release in India: ‘It’s…
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to Rennervations co-star Jeremy Renner
NEWS
Aamir Khan to join forces with RRR star Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel…
Entertainment
Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War
Entertainment
Ram Charan to Ranbir Kapoor, actors who gave biggest commercial hits in 2022
Entertainment
‘I hope to have more 2022’s in my life,’ says Kartik Aaryan
Entertainment
Loki star Sophia Di Martino in awe of Alia’s Gangubai performance: Put us…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn condole demise of PM Modi’s mother
Entertainment
Photo of Ranbir Kapoor proposing to Alia Bhatt goes viral, check out duo’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW