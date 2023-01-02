Fans trend ‘saal nahi Salaar hoge’ announcing 2023 as the year of Salaar

Hombale Films, which has blockbusters like KGF, KGF 2, and their latest Kantara, to their credit, is gearing up for the release of Salaar in 2023.

Prabhas (Photo credits: Homable Films/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Headlined by Prabhas, Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 from the house of Hombale Films, directed by Prashanth Neel.

The highly anticipated film marks one of the biggest collaborations in the industry of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel and it has opened to a very exciting start for the new year.

The film trended on the very first day of 2023, with fans hailing ‘Saal Nahi Salaar Hoga’ on social media by the hashtag #SaalNahiSalaarHai. Fans have announced and claimed 2023 to be Salaar’s year.

Taking to social media, fans hailed Salaar and showed their excitement towards the film. Checkout:

Now they deserve all love and appreciation and people were waiting for this one and it finally came and#SaalNahiSalaarHai #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/cjhUadVCuX — Rushita singh (@rushali__) January 1, 2023

No one can control our excitement for this because it's really going to be something very much impressive you all are happy#SaalNahiSalaarHai #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/jExlBLrRgG — Abhilipsa Abhi 💗 (@Abhilipsa_abhi) January 1, 2023

Hombale's Salaar marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, and the film is expected to be a game changer for the cinema industry. Salaar is a dream combination of India's two biggest franchises Bahubali and KGF as this is for the first time the Hombale Films, producers of KGF, the director of KGF, the technicians of KGF, and the hero of Bahubali will be coming together to serve India yet another blockbuster in 2023.

