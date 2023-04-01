Website Logo
  Saturday, April 01, 2023
Bollywood News

Fans in awe of Pooja Hegde in brand new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The film is set to release on 21st April 2023.

Pooja Hegde

By: Mohnish Singh

Pooja Hegde, the immensely popular pan-Indian star, is set to grace the screens with her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to release this Eid, and the makers have now released a new song titled “Bathukama,” which pays homage to the Telangana flower festival.

In the song, Hegde looks ethereal and showcases her traditional dance moves, which have captivated the hearts of her fans. Many of her admirers took to social media to express their admiration for her graceful dance and stunning beauty. Have a look:

 

Directed by Fahad Samji, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari in important roles.

The film is set to release on 21st April 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see Pooja Hegde’s mesmerizing performance on the big screen.

