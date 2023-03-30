Fans furious as ITV cancels medical drama Maternal after just one season

The series atrred Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver, and Lisa McGrillis in lead roles.

Fans furious as ITV cancels medical drama Maternal after just one season (Photo credit: ITV Studio)

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been confirmed that ITV has cancelled its high-profile medical drama series Maternal after just one season.

The show, which ran in January and February of this year, revolved around the lives of three medics as they returned to work at a hospital following their maternity leave. The six-part series had been set after the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per reports, the broadcaster has taken the decision of pulling the plug on the show due to poor ratings. Despite starring Bend It Like Beckham’s Parminder Nagra, Sherlock’s Lara Pulver, and Mum star Lisa McGrillis in lead roles, the show failed to live up to the expectations of the audience.

Maternal began in January with an audience of 2.4 million but it fell to 1.31 million by the final episode on February 20.

A channel insider told a publication, “It has been a very difficult decision because the show was much liked at the channel and the viewers who watched it really loved it too. Unfortunately, the audience didn’t come to the drama in the numbers that we’d hoped for.”

Fans are dismayed after hearing the news of the show not returning with season 2.

One viewer wrote: “This is extremely disappointing @ITV. #Maternal was a brilliant programme with brilliant actors and storylines that felt relevant and real.”

Another wrote: “Amazed to read that there will be no second series of @itv #Maternal. Personally thought it was excellent.”

The series was written by director and playwright, Jacqui Honess-Martin in her TV screenwriting debut.

