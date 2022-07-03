Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Family pays tributes to Wolverhampton teenage stab victim Ronan Kanda, as murder probe continues

The post-mortem examination has confirmed that the school boy died after being stabbed twice

(Image: WMP)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Tributes have been paid to 16-year-old Ronan Kanda who was mercilessly stabbed to death in Mount Road, Lanesfield. The teenager from the Black Country died in Wolverhampton after emergency services discovered he had suffered serious stab wounds.

According to the post-mortem examination, the school boy died after being stabbed twice. The fatal incident is reported to have taken place shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, June 29.

His family is quoted as saying, “Ronan was a kind-hearted, loving, caring 16-year-old. Our son and a brother who would do anything for anyone.

“He is taken from us cruelly and our hearts are broken.

“We want everyone to pray for his soul now. We will always love you our son and my brother and you will live within us now.”

Reportedly, five people have been arrested in connection with Ronan’s murder. A 16-year-old boy, and a 20-year-old man were arrested earlier this week. A second 16-year-old boy was also arrested. While these three suspects remain in police custody, another 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have also been arrested but released on police bail.

As the murder investigation continues, detectives from West Midlands Police are searching through CCTV footage and appealing to whoever was driving through the arear during the time of the crime to check the footage of their dash-cams in the hope of gaining evidence.

Det. Insp. Ade George, who is leading the murder investigation is quoted as saying, “We’re making good progress with our enquiries, but we still need anyone with information to get in touch with us if they saw or heard anything on Wednesday night.

“We know that there were cars driving on the road in the moments before the attack, and it may be that dash cam footage will give us important evidence.

“It’s really important you speak to us if you have any information on what happened, who was responsible, or why Ronan was attacked.”

Contact the force via Live Chat on west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 3854-290622.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Solicitor suspended from practice over client’s failed supercar deal
HEADLINE STORY
UK Parliament Honours Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy CM
News
US: 10-year-old Ohio girl denied abortion after abortion ruling
INDIA
Vikram Doraiswami: Here’s all you need to know about the newly-appointed India’s envoy to UK
HEADLINE STORY
Who is Brandon Khela? The first British South Asian who signed professional contract at Birmingham…
News
Boris Johnson slams ‘arbitary detention’ of British citizen Jagtar Singh Johal, raised issue with PM…
News
New triage system could risk patient safety, GPs warn
HEADLINE STORY
I can testify to the openness, fairness, and warmth, with which British society…
News
Man sexually assaulted Woman, 24, in McDonald’s carpark, police release e-fit
HEADLINE STORY
Top ECB official suspended for ‘racial slur’ against ex-England bowler Devon Malcolm
News
Lost about 25k followers every time I posted pictures from Black Lives Matter…
News
‘Racism’, ‘colonial legacies’, ‘apartheid wages’ rife at world’s leading sexual healthcare provider: Report
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Solicitor suspended from practice over client’s failed supercar deal
Family pays tributes to Wolverhampton teenage stab victim Ronan Kanda,…
UK Parliament Honours Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy CM
More than a million pack London’s streets to celebrate 50th…
US: 10-year-old Ohio girl denied abortion after abortion ruling
Deadpool 3 writers promise to mock almost every Marvel film…