Family pays tributes to Wolverhampton teenage stab victim Ronan Kanda, as murder probe continues

The post-mortem examination has confirmed that the school boy died after being stabbed twice

(Image: WMP)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Tributes have been paid to 16-year-old Ronan Kanda who was mercilessly stabbed to death in Mount Road, Lanesfield. The teenager from the Black Country died in Wolverhampton after emergency services discovered he had suffered serious stab wounds.

According to the post-mortem examination, the school boy died after being stabbed twice. The fatal incident is reported to have taken place shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, June 29.

His family is quoted as saying, “Ronan was a kind-hearted, loving, caring 16-year-old. Our son and a brother who would do anything for anyone.

“He is taken from us cruelly and our hearts are broken.

“We want everyone to pray for his soul now. We will always love you our son and my brother and you will live within us now.”

Reportedly, five people have been arrested in connection with Ronan’s murder. A 16-year-old boy, and a 20-year-old man were arrested earlier this week. A second 16-year-old boy was also arrested. While these three suspects remain in police custody, another 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have also been arrested but released on police bail.

As the murder investigation continues, detectives from West Midlands Police are searching through CCTV footage and appealing to whoever was driving through the arear during the time of the crime to check the footage of their dash-cams in the hope of gaining evidence.

Det. Insp. Ade George, who is leading the murder investigation is quoted as saying, “We’re making good progress with our enquiries, but we still need anyone with information to get in touch with us if they saw or heard anything on Wednesday night.

“We know that there were cars driving on the road in the moments before the attack, and it may be that dash cam footage will give us important evidence.

“It’s really important you speak to us if you have any information on what happened, who was responsible, or why Ronan was attacked.”

Contact the force via Live Chat on west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 3854-290622.