Family pays tribute to Brella: ‘You are still with us in our hearts’

Harshita Brella’s body was discovered in the boot of a car in east London

Harshita Brella (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE family of Harshita Brella, a 24-year-old woman whose body was discovered in the boot of a car in east London earlier this month, has expressed their grief and love in a heartfelt tribute.

“Harshita, you left this world, but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there,” the family said in a statement released through Northamptonshire police on Friday (22). “We will never forget you till our last breath. Always stay with us. We miss you in every moment of our life.”

Brella’s body was found in the early hours of 14 November in Ilford, east London. Investigators believe she was killed four days earlier, on 10 November, in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Her husband, 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba, has been named as the primary suspect, and police suspect he has fled the country.

Originally from India, Brella had moved to the UK in April after her arranged marriage to Lamba.

On Thursday (21), Northamptonshire police released CCTV footage showing the couple at Corby boating lake on the night of her suspected murder. Detectives have called for witnesses who may have seen the pair to come forward.

“Any information you have may help us piece together exactly what happened to Harshita and bring her killer to justice,” said DCI Johnny Campbell of the East Midlands special operations major crime unit.

Brella’s family, who reside in India, have voiced their dissatisfaction with the police response, alleging that authorities failed to protect her despite her complaints of domestic abuse weeks before her death.

“I believe the police did not do enough to help her or protect my sister,” said Brella’s elder sister, Sonia Dabas. “She reported her abuse, but the police processes just made her feel even more scared and alone. It drove her back to Pankaj.”

According to Northamptonshire police, Brella had been identified as a high-risk domestic abuse victim. Assistant chief constable Emma James said that Brella was assigned an independent domestic violence adviser and placed in a refuge.

Officers reportedly visited her multiple times, and her husband was arrested and bailed with conditions. A domestic violence protection order was granted by Northampton magistrates court on 5 September as investigations continued.

Following criticism of their handling of the case, Northamptonshire police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. An internal domestic homicide review is also under way to examine the procedures followed during their interactions with Brella.