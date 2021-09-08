Families forcibly removed from evacuation flights: Labour MP

Members of the British armed forces and diplomatic staff arrive on a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, west of London on August 29, 2021, after assisting the evacuation of people from Kabul airport in Afghanistan. (Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A LABOUR MP claimed that family members of his constituents, including a “seven-month-old child,” were disembarked from rescue flights and “thrown out of the Kabul airport”.

Imran Hussain accused the government of “leaving behind Afghans and British nationals” in Afghanistan after the Taliban overran the Asian country.

“What is completely and utterly reprehensible is that the families of two of my constituents, including a seven-month-old child, were forcibly removed from flights and thrown out of Kabul airport onto the streets”, the Bradford East MP said in Parliament.

He sought to know from prime minister Boris Johnson how the “potentially fatal decision” was allowed to happen.

However, Johnson denied such an incident took place during the evacuation efforts. “I have to tell him that I’m told we have no evidence of anybody being pulled off flights, but obviously I would ask him to raise the particular cases directly with (ministers).”

But, Hussain termed Johnson’s response “absolutely appalling”.

“The Prime Minister’s response to my question about a 7-month child of a British national being thrown out of #Kabul Airport onto the streets was absolutely appalling. He actually tells me to raise the case with Ministers as if that’s not what I’ve been trying to do to no avail!!,” he tweeted.