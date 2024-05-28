  • Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil reveals ADHD diagnosis at 41

On the work front, Faasil has several interesting projects in his hand, including Pushpa: The Rule.

Fahadh Faasil

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian actor Fahadh Faasil, who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry, said he was clinically diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the age of 41.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain’s ability to regulate attention, behaviour, and impulse control. It is common in children but can also affect adults.

Speaking after dedicating Peace Valley Children’s Village at nearby Kothamangalam on Sunday, the Aavesham actor said that while roaming around the children’s village, he asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD.

“He told me it can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age. I asked whether it can be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41. I am clinically ADHD diagnosed,” said the Kumbalanghi Nights actor.

His statement comes as Aavesham, upon its release on April 11, garnered widespread critical acclaim from reviewers, who lauded its direction, standout performances–particularly by Fahadh Faasil and Sajin Gopu–dynamic action sequences, stunning cinematography, captivating musical score, and overall technical prowess.

On the work front, Faasil has several interesting projects in his hand, including Pushpa: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Related Stories

NEWS
Jennifer Lopez calls AI ‘scary’, says her face manipulated for ‘selling skincare’
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra reaches Australia to shoot for ‘The Bluff’
NEWS
From a village to Cannes: Designer Nancy Tyagi is toast of fashion world
NEWS
Candlelight Concert series arrives in India for the first time
NEWS
Judi Dench hints on retirement from acting
TOP LISTS
Mohanlal to Mammootty: 5 most popular Malayalam film actors
NEWS
‘Bridgerton 3’: Charithra Chandran on why her character didn’t appear in new season
NEWS
Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain dies at 83
NEWS
Best year yet for Indian filmmakers at Cannes 2024
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra hails Indian film achievements at Cannes 2024
NEWS
Birthday Special: 5 films that prove Karan Johar is master of love stories
NEWS
Anasuya Sengupta becomes first Indian to win Best Actress at Cannes

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fahadh Faasil reveals ADHD diagnosis at 41
Jennifer Lopez calls AI ‘scary’, says her face manipulated for…
Comment: Sunak’s surprise election is unlikely to give a surprise…
sick-leave-british-migrant-workers
British workers taking more sick leaves than migrant staff, says…
Police mobilise 80 detectives for Post Office criminal inquiry
cyclone-remal
Cyclone triggers stone quarry collapse; 15 dead