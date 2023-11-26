FA council member resigns over Israel-Hamas post

Haq claimed in a social media post that “Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu” amid Israel’s ongoing military action in Gaza.

Wasim Haq

By: Pramod Thomas

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FA) council member Wasim Haq on Thursday (23) resigned from his role after being suspended over a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Haq, who joined the FA as a BAME Football Communities Representative in 2019, was suspended by English soccer’s governing body this month over a post saying “Adolf Hitler would be proud of (Israel’s prime minister) Benjamin Netanyahu”, which he has since deleted.

On Thursday, Haq shared a copy of his resignation letter addressed to FA chair Debbie Hewitt in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“Recent events have left me bereft of energy and hope. I have felt overwhelmed at how this has transpired,” the letter read.

“As someone who has worked closely with many Jewish people over the years and created meaningful and valued friendships, the most painful part of this process is knowing that some of those friends and colleagues may not forgive me for the misunderstanding and hurt I have unintentionally caused.

“I take full responsibility and reiterate my apology to them and all those affected.”

Haq added that his original post was a “direct criticism of a politician.

“In expressing these feelings, I chose the wrong words entirely and that has impacted the leadership position that I hold at The FA,” Haq said.

Haq also said he was planning to engage with members of the Jewish community “to share and understand”.

“We accept Wasim Haq’s resignation from his role on the FA Council with immediate effect,” the FA said in a statement.

“We also reiterate our stance that football is about unity and not division, and we welcome his apology to the Jewish community for the unacceptable comments that he made on social media.”

Haq was also removed from his roles as an independent councillor at the Lawn Tennis Association(LTA) and director of England Golf.

(Reuters)