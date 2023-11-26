Website Logo
  • Sunday, November 26, 2023
Trending Now:  

Sports

FA council member resigns over Israel-Hamas post

Haq claimed in a social media post that “Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu” amid Israel’s ongoing military action in Gaza.

Wasim Haq

By: Pramod Thomas

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FA) council member Wasim Haq on Thursday (23) resigned from his role after being suspended over a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Haq, who joined the FA as a BAME Football Communities Representative in 2019, was suspended by English soccer’s governing body this month over a post saying “Adolf Hitler would be proud of (Israel’s prime minister) Benjamin Netanyahu”, which he has since deleted.

On Thursday, Haq shared a copy of his resignation letter addressed to FA chair Debbie Hewitt in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“Recent events have left me bereft of energy and hope. I have felt overwhelmed at how this has transpired,” the letter read.

“As someone who has worked closely with many Jewish people over the years and created meaningful and valued friendships, the most painful part of this process is knowing that some of those friends and colleagues may not forgive me for the misunderstanding and hurt I have unintentionally caused.

“I take full responsibility and reiterate my apology to them and all those affected.”

Haq added that his original post was a “direct criticism of a politician.

“In expressing these feelings, I chose the wrong words entirely and that has impacted the leadership position that I hold at The FA,” Haq said.

Haq also said he was planning to engage with members of the Jewish community “to share and understand”.

“We accept Wasim Haq’s resignation from his role on the FA Council with immediate effect,” the FA said in a statement.

“We also reiterate our stance that football is about unity and not division, and we welcome his apology to the Jewish community for the unacceptable comments that he made on social media.”

Haq was also removed from his roles as an independent councillor at the Lawn Tennis Association(LTA) and director of England Golf.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Joe Root to skip next year’s IPL
Sports
Shakib eyes Bangladesh elections
Sports
Is run machine Kohli greatest player ever?
Sports
Impossible that India not a football power, says Wenger
CRICKET
I practised a lot in nets during World Cup: Ishan Kishan
Sports
Pakistan name Masood and Afridi as new captains
CRICKET
Suryakumar helps India chase down 209 against Australia
Sports
‘News of ODIs’ demise has been exaggerated’
CRICKET
India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January
CRICKET
Transgender cricketer retires after ICC ruling
FOOTBALL
Kane: England can be proud of Euro qualifying campaign
CRICKET
Suryakumar to lead India in Australia T20s
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW