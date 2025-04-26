Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

AWESOME ARMAAN

Popular singer Armaan Malik comprehensively showed that he represents the future of commercial Indian music with a stunning set of UK shows in London and Leicester. Apart from delivering his biggest Hindi hits, the 29-year-old also received a great response for his English-language songs from an audience spanning all age groups. His spirited performances further proved that he is one of India’s finest live talents.

Armaan Malik





STAGE DOUBLE

Sid Sagar is currently part of some great British theatre shows. The actor plays a key role in the high-profile production Mrs Warren’s Profession at the Garrick Theatre in London, which is headlined by legendary actress Imelda Staunton. He has also written Biting Point, a site-specific show centred around a road accident, which will be performed in car parks during May and June. The multi-talented star on the rise has become one to watch.

Sid Sagar





MAAN MAGIC RETURNS

When it comes to songs, stage presence and showmanship, Gurdas Maan ranks among the very best in the world. That is why it is always a treat when the legendary singer returns for a major UK tour – as he will this July. The Punjabi music icon will perform at Mattioli Arena, Leicester (5), Bridgewater Hall, Manchester (9), BP Pulse Live, Birmingham (11), and OVO Arena, London (13). As with his previous electrifying shows, audiences can expect a high-energy set filled with his greatest hits. Tickets are on sale now.

Gurdas Maan





GREAT FESTIVAL MOVIE

This year’s UK Asian Film Festival offers a diverse selection of movies, screening at venues across London, Leicester and Coventry from 1–11 May, with one truly standout title.

The must-see film of the festival is The Glassworker, which will have its London premiere at BFI Southbank on 10 May, followed by a screening at Phoenix Cinema, Leicester on 11 May. Hailed as one of the finest animated films ever made in South Asia, it was Pakistan’s official entry to this year’s Oscars.

The story follows a romance between two individuals from distinctly different backgrounds, under the shadow of war. Director Usman Riaz will be in attendance.

The Glassworker





DELIGHTFUL DISNEY GEM

A 2023 American film that most have probably missed is now available on Disney+ – and it is well worth a watch. The feel-good, family-friendly musical comedy World’s Best follows a 12-year-old maths genius named Prem, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after learning about his late father’s talent as a rapper. A hidden gem on the streaming platform, it is far superior to most English-language films featuring South Asian protagonists.

World’s Best

SUFI BROTHERS ALL SET FOR UK TOUR

Sensational Sufi act Najmuddin/Saifuddin Qawwal Group return for another UK tour in May and June. The sons of the late music legend Ustad Bahauddin Khan Qawwal are direct descendants of musicians who helped found the genre in the 13th century.

The fabulous five brothers have released a string of stunning songs and albums, but they are at their best in front of a live audience. Having witnessed their immense power, passion and grace during previous tours, I can highly recommend them. The Pakistani music maestros told me of their deep admiration for UK audiences and how much they are looking forward to recreating that same magic once again.

Najmuddin/Saifuddin Qawwal Group





DANCE ICON PASSES AWAY

Well- deserved tributes poured in for Kumudini Lakhia following her passing at the age of 95. The renowned Kathak dancer, choreographer, teacher and visionary left behind a remarkable legacy – from world-class performances to opening a dance school that produced many icons, and working on projects like the classic 1981 Bollywood film Umrao Jaan.

She inspired generations with her unparalleled technical expertise and immense artistry, while introducing elements that revolutionised Kathak. The Ahmedabad-based legend received numerous accolades, including India’s prestigious civilian honours – Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan – for her immense contribution to the arts.

Kumudini Lakhia





One of her students, dance icon Aditi Mangaldas, paid a heartfelt tribute, saying her guru’s presence and guidance would remain eternal. She added: “Thank you for being our guiding light and for giving ‘meaning’ to the life of so many of us across the globe. Your legacy will continue to light up the path, to inspire generations of dancers and to help each one of us find our own dance within ourselves.”

Kumudini Lakhia with Aditi Mangaldas





ZOMBIE INVASION

Action comedy Go Goa Gone introduced the zombie genre to commercial Indian cinema in 2013, but it failed to catch on. Now, films about the undead are being revived in India once again, starting with the upcoming Punjabi entertainer Jombieland, which is set to be released on 13 June. The story follows a couple trying to survive after a deadly virus unleashes zombies into their village.

According to reports, several frontline Bollywood stars are planning to headline similar zombie-style films, including a remake of the 2007 Hollywood drama I Am Legend. Ram Gopal Varma has announced that he will team up with actor Manoj Bajpayee for a zombie film centred on a police unit trying to survive a horde of undead criminals.

Jombieland





REIMAGINED DELARA COLLABORATION

Award-winning Norwegian artist Delara has delivered a unique listening experience with her new single Kalash Reimagined. The Scandinavian with Persian roots has teamed up with Pakistani electropop pioneer Talal Qureshi, Indian singer-songwriter Charan and Jamaican-American rapper BEAM on a standout track that blends a melting pot of global commercial musical influences.

Delara

Delara said: “I wanted to bring together voices that carry something real. With BEAM and two powerful South Asian artists, the Kalash remix became a meeting of cultures often boxed in, but with more in common than people think. To me, it’s not about representing everything, but staying open to what can grow in the spaces between.”





SUNNY REALITY CHECK

AfterGadar became a surprise superhit in 2001, producers overpaid lead star Sunny Deol to headline a string of films that ultimately turned into colossal disasters. Following 22 years dominated by failure, Deol finally scored another major win when the awful 2023 sequel Gadar 2 became a blockbuster success. History repeated itself – Deol was overpaid for his next project, which turned out to be another huge flop.

Just as I had predicted, the ageing actor’s recently released film Jaat gave him a reality check by becoming an expensive failure. It showed that it is time for the 67-year-old to take on age-appropriate roles instead of trying to pass himself off as a young action hero. If the producers of his forthcoming films are silly enough to invest big money again, they can also expect to feel the pain at the box office.

Sunny Deol



