Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Eye care products recalled across US over sterility concerns, FDA warns users to stop immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified multiple violations during a recent audit

FDA Urges Immediate Stop to Use of Recalled Eye Care Products

The FDA has categorised the recall as a Class II

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 13, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A nationwide recall of five eye care products has been issued in the United States after concerns were raised about their sterility and manufacturing standards. BRS Analytical Services, LLC, the manufacturer of the affected products, has urged consumers to stop using them immediately due to potential safety risks.

The recall, shared in a press release by healthcare distributor AvKARE, affects more than 1.8 million cartons of eye drops. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified multiple violations during a recent audit, including failures to meet Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) standards.

CGMP regulations set the minimum requirements for the manufacturing, processing, and packaging of drug products to ensure their safety, quality, and efficacy. The FDA stated there is a “lack of assurance of sterility” in the recalled items, which could pose serious health risks to users.

The following products have been included in the recall:

  • Artificial Tears Ophthalmic Solution
  • Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Gel 1%
  • Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Solution
  • Lubricant Eye Drops Solution
  • Polyvinyl Alcohol Ophthalmic Solution

Although the company has not specified the exact health risks, it warned that the products are of “unacceptable quality” and that “it’s not possible to rule out patient risks resulting from use of these products.”

The recalled products were distributed from 26 May 2023 to 21 April 2025. Consumers in possession of any of the affected items are advised to discontinue use immediately and either return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of them safely.

Customers are also encouraged to complete and submit the recall notice form, including the “Quantity to Return” section and their contact details. These can be sent via fax or email to AvKARE, even if the products are no longer in their possession.

The FDA has categorised the recall as a Class II, meaning there is a reasonable probability that use of the products could result in temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects, or that serious harm is unlikely but possible.

class ii recallfda regulationshealth risksmanufacturing standardsnationwide recallsafety risksunacceptable qualityeye care products recalled

Related News

Sheikh Hasina
Asia

Bangladesh Election Commission suspends Awami League’s registration

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani
Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani reunite for a new slice-of-life film after 3 Idiots and PK

Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award
Entertainment

Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award at UK Asian Film Festival 2025

UK unemployment
UK

UK unemployment rises to highest level since 2021

More For You

Diljit Dosanjh Revives Patiala Legacy with Met Gala Emerald

Diljit Dosanjh stuns Met Gala with 2,500-stone necklace inspired by lost Maharaja treasure

Getty Images

Diljit Dosanjh wears 130 carat emerald necklace at Met Gala inspired by the lost £20 million Patiala jewel

When Diljit Dosanjh stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet this year, he didn’t just show up in a designer outfit but walked in carrying history. Dressed in an all-white ensemble with a turban, a kirpan and a spectacular necklace layered with emeralds and diamonds, Dosanjh paid tribute to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, a name long associated with grandeur and timeless elegance.

The necklace was made in Jaipur by Golecha Jewels, who spent nearly four months crafting the piece. It wasn’t a copy of the original Patiala necklace, which vanished decades ago, but a fresh creation inspired by archival images and Dosanjh’s personality. It featured over 2,500 stones, with the emerald centrepiece weighing close to 130 carats, according to jeweller Manav Golecha.

Keep ReadingShow less
Met Gala 2025’s Most Talked-About and Controversial Red Carpet Moments

The Met Gala 2025 red carpet looks that stirred controversy and sparked debate

Getty Images

Met Gala 2025: The most controversial looks that had everyone talking

The Met Gala may be fashion’s biggest night, but controversy always finds its way onto the red carpet. This year was no different. From bold political statements sewn into lingerie to grand piano backpacks and a wave of pantless outfits, the 2025 Met Gala saw celebs pushing boundaries—and sometimes too far. Whether these looks were fashion-forward or just plain eyebrow-raising, one thing’s for sure: they got people talking.

1. Halle Berry’s see-through gown turned heads and raised eyebrows

Keep ReadingShow less
Met Gala 2025: The mums-to-be

Met Gala 2025's radiant moms-to-be: Rihanna, Karlie Kloss, Kiara Advani, and Zinzi Coogler redefine maternity glam on fashion's biggest night

Getty Images

Met Gala 2025: The mums-to-be who owned the night

The Met Gala has always celebrated bold fashion statements, but 2025 belonged to the mums-to-be. As "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" took centre stage, these women did something revolutionary; they made pregnancy the ultimate power move.

No hiding, no apologies, just unapologetic glamour that turned baby bumps into high fashion. From Rihanna's show-stopping reveal to a Bollywood star's golden debut, these women owned the red-carpet. Because why choose between making history and making life when you can do both?

Keep ReadingShow less
Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet

Met Gala 2025 brought high fashion and perfect pairings to the steps of The Met as these standout couples turned tailoring into art

Getty Images

Met Gala 2025: Best-dressed couples who owned the red carpet

The 2025 Met Gala spotlighted couples who understood precision, balance, and presence. With “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” as the theme, the red carpet became a study in structure, detail, and coordination. These duos didn’t rely on gimmicks or overly matched outfits. Instead, they brought sharp silhouettes, intentional contrasts, and a sense of partnership that translated through cut, fabric, and stance.

Here are the couples who got it exactly right.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kerala brand Neytt weaves magic again as Met Gala 2025 carpet

Neytt expressed pride in contributing to one of fashion’s most prestigious events yet again

Getty

Kerala brand Neytt creates stunning royal blue carpet for Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala has always been synonymous with glamour, grandeur and jaw-dropping fashion. But this year, the event's visual spectacle extended well beyond celebrity ensembles. Beneath the feet of stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Isha Ambani and Kiara Advani lay an artistic marvel, a stunning blue carpet created by a homegrown Indian brand from Kerala. Neytt by Extraweave, based in Alleppey, has once again made India proud by crafting the carpet for the Met Gala 2025, their third time doing so.

Kerala brand Neytt weaves magic again as Met Gala 2025Neytt provided the foundation rugVogue

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc