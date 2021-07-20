Exclusive! Zoya Hussain: I want to do films in all languages

Zoya Hussain (Photo by Communiqué Film PR, Photo Credit: Urvi)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Zoya Hussain made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz (2018). Her performance in the movie was appreciated a lot by the critics as well as the audiences.

This year, she made her digital debut with the web series Grahan which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th June 2021. We recently interacted with Zoya and spoke to her about the series and a lot more.

When asked what response she has received for Grahan, the actress told us, “Honestly, it’s been really overwhelming. Obviously, when we set out to make this show, we wanted it to be well received. But, the reception is been really warm and positive, and really encouraging. So, it feels nice; I think we (team) all feel very humbled and just filled with gratitude because it was a tough shoot, it was a tough project, and given the pandemic, it has been an up and down year, so when something finally comes out and does way beyond your expectations, it’s a nice feeling.”

Earlier this year, Zoya made her debut down South with a trilingual film. The movie was titled Kaadan in Tamil, Aranya in Telugu and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi.

The Tamil and Telugu versions were released on 26th March 2021. So, when we asked Zoya about what response she received for her South debut, she said, “Very positive! Kaadan we shot a while back and it was held up because of the pandemic, they wanted it to be a theatrical release as it was intended to be viewed like that, and it was a very large scale film.”

“I always wanted to do a South film; actually I want to do films in all languages because I feel you shouldn’t confine yourself to just one. Now, everything is getting mixed anyway, and there’s so much amazing cinema in all parts of our country. So, yes, I really wanted to do a South film, and it came my way and I did it without thinking much because I liked the script, I liked the part and I really wanted to work with Prabhu (Solomon) sir as well,” the actress added.

While Kaadan and Aranya were released in March, the release date of Haathi Mere Saathi was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

When we asked Zoya about an update on the release date of the Hindi version, the actress said, “Not as yet, but I hope that it does come out soon. Cinemas are not open right now and we must be careful. So, of course, it’s bitter-sweet again that it came out in Tamil and Telugu and it has not come out in Hindi. But, I hope it comes out soon.”