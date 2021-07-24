Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 419,470
Total Cases 31,293,062
Today's Fatalities 483
Today's Cases 35,342
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 419,470
Total Cases 31,293,062
Today's Fatalities 483
Today's Cases 35,342

Entertainment

Exclusive! Varun Sharma gives an update on Cirkus and Fukrey 3

Varun Sharma (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Varun Sharma is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in the series Chutzpah. The series started streaming on Sony LIV on 23rd July 2021 and marked Sharma’s digital debut.

The actor has some interesting projects lined up like Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey 3.

We recently interacted with Varun and when we asked him about an update on Cirkus and Fukrey 3, the actor said, “We have shot for a major part of Cirkus, we have kind of finished it. I feel really honoured and blessed to be a part of it, and to be directed under Rohit sir’s guidance is one of the most beautiful things. I am very excited about it.”

“And Fukrey 3, we were supposed to start, but the second wave (Covid-19) happened. So, we have taken a break. We are waiting for things to settle back again, work to happen again in full swing, and then we are going to roll out Fukrey 3. Everything is ready and we were about to start, but now we are waiting for things to ease down. It’s going to be a mad ride,” he added.

Cirkus also stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie is an adaptation of the 1982 release Angoor which was based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.

Reportedly, Cirkus is slated to release in December this year. It will be Sharma’s second film with Rohit Shetty; he has earlier worked with the director in the 2015 release Dilwale.

Meanwhile, in Fukrey 3, apart from Varun, we will get to see Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pulkit Samrat.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara completes 1 year of its release;…
Entertainment
Shooting of Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi to resume on 26th July
Entertainment
Sonu Sood and Farah Khan team up for the recreated version of Tum To Thehre…
Entertainment
Karan Malhotra: Shamshera is a visual extravaganza
Entertainment
Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar to host the digital version of Salman Khan’s reality show
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming Nag Ashwin’s untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone tomorrow
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor’s streaming show Sunny is a reworked version of Raj & DK’s…
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde shares important update on her next Radhe Shyam with Prabhas
Entertainment
Onir signs Kubbra Sait and Nimisha Sajayan to headline sequel to I Am,…
Entertainment
Mona Singh tries to break stereotypes with her minimalistic look as the host…
Entertainment
Shankar Mahadevan to judge the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Entertainment
Hungama 2 movie review: This Priyadarshan’s directorial has some funny moments, but is…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Tanya Maniktala on Chutzpah, long distance relationship, life after A…
Varun Sharma on Chutzpah, shooting during the pandemic, Cirkus, Fukrey…
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive! Varun Sharma gives an update on Cirkus and Fukrey…
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara completes…
Elon Musk wants import duty cut to start Tesla factory…
Sumit Nagal becomes only third Indian to win an Olympic…
‘Pingdemic’ to cause weeks of disruption in food supply and…
UK this week (July 19-24): Six highlights you should be…