EXCLUSIVE: Stop scaring the public

Peer warns courses may be stopped if institutions’ funding dries up

UNDER PRESSURE: Foreign students face restrictions over bringing dependant family members to the UK (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: BARNIE CHOUDHURY

THE government’s decision to impose visa restrictions on international students to cut immigration figures is “anti-universities” and “economic illiteracy”, according to a peer and university chancellor.

From January, the Home Office stopped postgraduate students from bringing their families with them when studying in the UK.

When he announced the restriction, the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, told his cabinet that it would make a “significant difference” to migration figures, which his critics say is out of control.

But the crossbench peer and chancellor of Birmingham University, Lord Karan Bilimoria, told Eastern Eye that the move would negatively affect the UK’s economy.

“This is very, very worrying, and this is because of the negative immigration signals that are being put out by this government, which is, quite frankly, anti-immigration, anti-international students and anti-universities,” he said.

“This is folly, this is shooting ourselves in the foot, and I just don’t understand, it’s economic illiteracy.

“It’s in every way, and with universities being such an important part of our economy that is so crucial to our productivity.”

Student numbers

According to government figures, at the end of the last fiscal year (31 March 2023), it issued almost 480,000 visas to international students – a rise of 22 per cent on the previous 12 months.

India topped the table making up almost 30 per cent of those sponsored to study here.

About 18 per cent are from the European Union.

During this period, the Home Office gave visa extensions to more than 640,000 students and their dependents.

Of these, it issued just over 134,000 to family members – up just four per cent from March 2022.

Two-fifths (39 per cent) are from India, Pakistan and Nigeria.

Almost 387,000 allowed students to work, an increase of 75 per cent on the previous financial year.

Both under and postgraduates are allowed to stay and work for two years on top of their education permit.

Economic benefits

Issuing these visas, said the president and founder of Cobra Beers, helps the UK economy grow.

“International students contribute £42billion to the UK economy,” said Bilimoria. “It’s absolutely huge, that’s the sort of size to run the defence budget.

“It’s not just the money, more importantly it’s the tremendous soft power international students have.

“They are huge ambassadors for the United Kingdom, and it’s a generation long relationship.

“In my case, I’m the third generation to be educated in the UK, going back almost 100 years.

“Also 25 per cent of world leaders, as we speak, have been educated in British universities, another 25, at US universities, and all the other countries in the world is 50 per cent.

“So, that’s how powerful it is, and they enrich the experience of our domestic students.”

Parliament’s own figures suggest “a benefit-to-cost ratio of 9.4:1” when it comes to economic contribution versus economic upkeep.

According to the Higher Education Statistical Agency (HESA), in the academic yar 2021-22, the government allowed more than 307,000 non-UK undergraduates to study here.

Home students disadvantaged?

In January, The Times suggested that they were taking the places of UK students applying for so called Russell Group universities.

The paper accused these elite higher education institutions of “paying middlemen to recruit lucrative overseas students on far lower grades than those required of UK applicants”.

The Russell Group, which says that its members have more than 60,000 undergraduate students, said it had taken steps to tackle this problem.

“The behaviour of the agents highlighted in media reports clearly falls short of the high standards our universities expect and require, and consequently a number of agent contracts have been reviewed and terminated,” a spokesperson said.

“International students and their families have the right to expect professionalism and honesty when working with agents so they can take decisions about their education that are right for them, with information that is accurate and consistent with university admissions policies.”

Then last month, the paper wrote that the top universities “get most of their fees from foreign students as they become increasingly reliant on overseas cash to stay afloat”.

Eastern Eye approached the Russell Group for comment, but it failed to respond.

But on its website, it did not appear to dispute the findings.

“International students are an important part of our university communities, enriching the learning environment for all,” it said in a statement.

“The fee income from international students is reinvested into high-quality teaching and research to benefit all students – covering the shortfall in the government funding system for UK students.

“However, with shortfalls growing, this leaves the sector vulnerable to shocks.

“Indeed, early data suggests that changes to UK government policies, including the ban on postgraduate taught students bringing dependants, are already having an impact on international student numbers.

“These changes need time to bed in and any further restrictions on student immigration, such as to the graduate route, could significantly destabilise the sector, and result in less spending in local communities, fewer opportunities for domestic students and less UK research.”

Immigration myths

It is left to parliament to dispute the idea that home students were being disadvantaged after similar claims by the Financial Times in July 2023.

“The UK government has said it is a ‘myth’ that universities prioritise international students for places over UK students, with places offered to UK students and those from overseas in ‘two separate streams’,” said a report.

“An August 2022 blogpost by the Department for Education said, ‘Universities allocate and offer places to students in separate streams – for those who are from the UK and for those that are from overseas.

‘It is a myth that offering a place to an international student takes away a place from a student from the UK.’”

Last week’s (23 March) Ipsos-British Future Immigration Attitudes Tracker suggested that more than half (53 per cent) surveyed were in not in favour of cutting student immigration.

“The public has recognised their benefit to the economy and for the UK’s international relations,” the report’s authors said.

“They are also correctly regarded as often staying here temporarily, rather than as permanent migrants, and many people therefore think they should not be included in net migration figures.

“Understanding current public attitudes on these migration routes is important since, as with migration for work, it may be wrongly assumed that government messaging and policy changes regarding migration for study are widely supported.”

Forced course closures

Lord Karan Bilimoria is also the president of the UK Council for International Student Affairs (UKCISA).

He told Eastern Eye that without international students many courses would be forced to close.

“I’m very proud of what our universities do,” said the peer, “but just imagine we’re doing this with our hands tied behind our backs through a lack of funding.

“International students fees are very, very important to universities, as well as the existence of many courses.

“One of the misnomers is that international students take away the places of our domestic students because when it comes to undergraduate students, only 15 per cent are international.

“It’s the postgraduate students where they are over 44 per cent, and without those international students, we would not be able to have the postgraduate offering.

“We’d have to close many, many courses because we just wouldn’t have enough people to fill them.

“Now that the domestic student fee is capped at £9250, which in real terms given inflation, would only be worth about £6000 pounds today, and universities have had inflation and costs, so the costs have been going up and your revenue has come down by a third.

“If you told me at Cobra Beer that you were going to reduce your revenues by a third, and your costs are going to go up at the other end, with inflation having hit 11 per cent recently, I’d go bust.”

Scaring the public

He echoed the Russell Group’s warning that changes to the immigration rules effecting international students will create problems for the university sector.

“This is purely political because the government continues to include international students within the net migration figures,” said the chancellor of Birmingham University.

“I’ve been spearheading this in parliament, saying to the government, please when you present the net migration figures, exclude international students from them and treat them as temporary migrants.

“Officially, according to the UN definition, an international student who stays for a minimum of one year, is treated as an immigrant.

“Of course, they’re not immigrants, and other countries like America and Australia, exclude international students when they present the net migration figures domestically.

“Why the government don’t do this, I cannot understand because the net migration figures 670,000, 700,000, would virtually halve if you excluded international students.

“They just won’t listen, and instead they go on scaring the public.

“The government just seem to take universities for granted, and it’s very sad, and yet they want us to be seen as a superpower.

“They want us to be a high wage economy, well then, invest in our universities, invest in research and development.”