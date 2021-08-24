Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Entertainment

Exclusive! Rumy Jafry on Rhea Chakraborty’s character in Chehre: It’s something that you haven’t seen in the cinema before

Rhea Chakraborty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Rumy Jafry’s Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav is slated to release on 27th August 2021.

Big B and Emraan have different target audiences, so when we recently interacted with Rumy Jafry, we asked him how he decided to cast both the actors in the film, to which the director said, “This is an exciting thing, Amit ji’s fans and Emraan’s fans both will come and watch the film. But, to be honest I didn’t think about it while casting. After Amit ji said yes, we had to cast actors according to the roles. Now, there was this role where we needed a hero and a good actor, and someone who should be disciplined like Amit ji.”

“I had not worked with Emraan earlier, but his eyes, his attitude, and the way he delivers the dialogues suited the role perfectly. Also, I had heard good things about Emraan from people that he is also very disciplined and he works with a lot of dedication like Amit ji,” he added.

Further, the filmmaker revealed that Emraan said yes to the film in a day. He said, “We decided to cast Emraan and when we narrated him the script, he said yes in a day. All the actors in my film are great actors, apart from Amitabh Bachchan, there’s Dhritiman Chatterjee, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav, and to perform in front of these actors we wanted a great actor, and Emraan had everything that we wanted. As a director, I am very lucky that I got all these actors.”

We all know that last year Rhea was in the news for the wrong reasons and from the day the first poster of Chehre has been unveiled everyone is excited to know what role the actress plays in the film.

So, when we asked Jafry about Rhea’s character, he said, “She is not the lead, but she is one of the main characters. When you will watch the film, I promise you that you will realise that Rhea’s character is something that you haven’t seen in the cinema before. It’s a very different character and she has performed it very well.”

Eastern Eye

