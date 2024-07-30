EXCLUSIVE: Pioneers who made Britain better

Launch of project highlights contribution of south Asian to UK life

Shyaamal Solanki, Lord Kamlesh Patel, Vikram Doraiswami, Kalpesh Solanki, Professor Mark Smith, Shailesh Solanki, Aditya Solanki, Jaimin Solanki and Poulomi Solanki at the event

By: BARNIE CHOUDHURY

NARENDRA MODI’s “living bridge”, which connects Britain to the Indian subcontinent, is alive and well thanks to the pioneers who have contributed to UK’s contemporary history, an audience in Southampton heard.

More than 200 specially invited dignitaries, including the Indian high commissioner to London, peers, academics and families took part in the official launch of the Ramniklal Solanki Pioneers Project.

The initiative is a partnership between the Asian Media Group (AMG) and the University of Southampton.

“This living history project narrates the untold biographies of British Asians, including those from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who’ve contributed to shaping Britain’s sociocultural, intellectual and economic advancements,” Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford, chair of the project and the Indian Business Group (IBG), told the audience.

“There’s no doubt that south Asians have made a significant impact to the British way of life and have to date entered every profession, every industry and every sphere of public life.

“This research project charts the journeys of the mass migration in the 1960s through to present day Britain, in which south Asians have positively contributed in all walks of life.

“I hope these case studies will inspire future generations to contribute even more and surpass those in whose footsteps they follow.”

The project is named after AMG’s founder, Ramniklal Solanki, who started his publishing empire in his living room with the help of his wife, Parvatiben, in 1968.

The Indian government encouraged him to tell the stories of south Asians who had begun to settle in the UK.

Solving murder

The founder soon won the respect of the UK authorities, when Solanki risked his life to help solve a murder which would be considered today as a so-called honour killing.

The courts convicted Ahmed Ismail Hazari and Alibhai Ismail Hazari of murdering Rokaya Bibi Hazari, who was 19.

In June 1971 Alibhai Hazari hired a hitman for £40 to kill his wife after he accused her of having an affair.

The court heard that Hazari felt his wife had disrespected him when he confronted her.

“He gave the community not just a voice but one that was respected and heard,” said Kalpesh Solanki, AMG’s group managing editor.

“We have reported on many such stories of pioneers who paved the way and laid the foundation for the great success the community enjoys today.

“This success is visible in politics, academia, medicine, business and many aspects of life in the UK.

“In March, we hosted the 25th annual GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards recognising ethnic talent and organisations promoting diversity.

“The former prime minister, Rishi Sunak, was our chief guest, who spoke about how remarkable, and how unremarkable it was, that he could rise to become prime minister of this great nation in just two generations.

“We come across hundreds of stories of success each year.

“So, my brother, Shailesh, and I wanted to explore the very essence of what makes a pioneer successful and share this knowledge freely.”

India-UK relationship

The chief guest at the launch, the Indian high commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami, reminded the gathering that India and Britain had a centuries old relationship.

He said that south Asians had often been employed as cooks from port cities such as Chittagong in, what is now, Bangladesh.

The journey continued, he said and soon they started to contribute to UK public life.

He cited Dadabhai Naoroji, who became the first south Asian MP in 1892, as an example.

The high commissioner praised the role of the University of Southampton in the project.

“History is an important teacher,” said Doraiswami. “It tells us how we regard the past, how we are guided by the past.

“But history is in the past, and it is important for those of us who wish to progress to be guided by history, but not to focus upon it.

“If you really want to be able to be informed by the past and to be able to progress in the future, there is no better place than university to revisit how the relationship should be built.

“In my mind, there is also the added benefit of being able to address and reach out to the next generation of leaders.”

The event also celebrated the fifth anniversary of the university’s India Centre.

The Russell Group institution’s vice-chancellor, Professor Mark Smith, told the audience that universities should play a key civic role in enhancing society.

“One of the ways society actually holds together is by the fact that people of all kinds understand the contributions of others in society,” he said.

“We’re such a rich and varied society, and that’s what’s happened in a globalised world.

“People have come to be more mixed, and those societies which take that mixture and get the best out of it are those countries which are going to come out ahead.

“What the pioneers project has done is it has absolutely demonstrated the value that people from the Indian diaspora have made positively and benefitted the UK as a nation.

“So, we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to use the academic prowess of this university to be able to look and understand the values of embracing equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Important project

The project was part-funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Professor Christopher Smith, the executive chair of the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), said that project built on a culture which Britain shares.

He said it had inspired him, and that UKRI was how it could help future projects which demonstrated a link between south Asia and Britain.

“One of the ones that we want to talk about is exactly the kind of project that his excellency [Vikram Doraiswami] mentioned, understanding our global past to create our global future,” said Smith.

“In doing so, there is absolutely no doubt the Asian subcontinent will be a critical part of that long term backwards look to walk forwards purposely, and I hope not to trip over ourselves.

“But I also like to say how important it will be to study our contemporary culture.

“We will be supporting work in the creative and cultural economy, and the creative and cultural economy of the UK depends hugely on diaspora, India and Asian contributions.”