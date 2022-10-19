Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 19, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: “Happy Diwali one and all”

A special message from Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer to Eastern Eye readers

NEW MESSAGE: Sir Keir Starmer (centre) with Labour MP Seema Malhotra (left) and AMG’s Kalpesh Solanki at the publishing firm’s offices in London

By: BARNIE CHOUDHURY

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has wished all Eastern Eye readers a happy Diwali.

In a specially arranged visit to the newspaper’s offices, Sir Kier met the Solanki family which owns and runs the biggest portfolio of south Asian publications in the UK, and some of the newspaper’s journalists.

It is part of a Labour party strategy to engage with south Asian communities.

“It’s been wonderful this year,” he said. “For the first time since I’ve been leader Labour Party, because the Covid restrictions have gone away, that I’ve been able to participate in the celebrations.

“That’s been particularly fantastic from my point of view.

“So, Happy Diwali one and all.”

During recent Navratri celebrations, Sir Kier visited temples and south Asian constituencies.

The Labour leader also met south Asian business leaders.

Feltham and Heston MP, Seema Malhotra, who was among the guests, said the breakfast meeting was just the beginning of a change in relationship between her party and south Asians.

“It’s really important that politics have a positive voice around the inclusion of our country, around the respect and encouragement and celebration of diversity,” said Malhotra.

“Undertaking consultations and insights will be really helpful in developing strategic interventions and will be able to be in the manifesto as we go forward.

“Our doors are open.”

Eastern Eye will report more on Sir Keir’s visit next week.

