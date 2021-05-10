Trending Now

Exclusive! Deepshikha Deshmukh on BellBottom release: Hopefully we’ll see some clarity soon


Deepshikha Deshmukh, BellBottom poster (Photo from Akshay Kumar's Instagram)
Deepshikha Deshmukh, BellBottom poster (Photo from Akshay Kumar's Instagram)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. In 2020, it was one of the first Bollywood films to go on the floors amid the pandemic, and the makers wrapped up the shoot in a month.

A couple of months ago, it was announced that the movie will hit the big screens on 28th May 2021. However, due to the second wave of Covid-19, the lockdown has been announced in many states of India.

Recently, we spoke to producer Deepshikha Deshmukh and asked her for an update about the release of BellBottom and the shooting of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Ganapath.

Deepshikha told us, “We are going to wait and see how things panned out. We are in the middle of a pandemic and we are still figuring what we want to do. But hopefully, we’ll see some clarity soon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

When asked about her experience of shooting BellBottom amid the pandemic, she stated, “I am extremely grateful to my entire crew at Pooja Entertainment who helped in making this possible. All the diligent planning and protocols that we put into motion worked and we shot an entire film. We were the first one to start shooting and also, the first film in the world to finish shooting in the pandemic. So, I am extremely grateful and it was an experience that I’ll never forget. This could have never happened without the support of my dad, my brother, Akshay sir, and the entire crew of BellBottom. When you have a great team, things work out fine and you overcome the challenges better together.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.








Most Popular

Anupam Kher rubbishes rumours of wife Kirron Kher succumbing to cancer

UK announces £17m funding to boost mental health support in schools and colleges

EU and India agree to restart trade talks at 'landmark' summit

Sadiq Khan re-elected London mayor

Enfield: Tories win by-election



COVID-19 CASES

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×