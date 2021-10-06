Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 449,538
Total Cases 33,871,881
Today's Fatalities 278
Today's Cases 18,833
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 449,538
Total Cases 33,871,881
Today's Fatalities 278
Today's Cases 18,833

Entertainment

Exciting details emerge about Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s film with Laxman Utekar

Vicky Kaushal (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were first set to come together in RSVP Movies’ highly ambitious superhero film The Immortal Ashwatthama. But much to the chagrin of their fans, the project did not materialise. The team is expected to revisit it once the market environment is conducive enough to make such an ambitious project in the post-covid era.

Meanwhile, Kaushal and Khan have now signed on to star in filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s next romcom, which still remains untitled. Maddock Films, which produced Utekar’s previous outings Luka Chuppi (2019) and Mimi (2021), is set to bankroll his next directorial also.

According to reports, the untitled film is set in a small town and has a very special social message in it. Reportedly, Kaushal and Khan will be seen playing husband and wife in the film, who want a house of their own away from their joint family. The couple will be seen using the Indian Government’s flagship program Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to get a house and the drama that unfolds to become eligible for the scheme is what forms the crux of the story.

Before roping in Vicky Kaushal as the male lead, the makers had reportedly offered the film to Ayushmann Khurrana. However, when things did not work out with the Andhadhun (2018) actor, Kaushal was cast. The team is looking at beginning production on November 15. Filming will take place in Ujjain and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Makers suspend Spain schedule for Pathan for Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan Khan’s arrest?
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Animal in 2022
Entertainment
Prithviraj joins hands with Karan Johar to co-produce the remake of Driving Licence with Akshay…
Entertainment
Adipurush director Om Raut wishes Sunny Singh on his birthday
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global to premiere Punjabi film Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme on Dussehra
Entertainment
Exclusive: Panja Vaishnav Tej gives an update on Sai Dharam Tej’s health, says “He is…
Entertainment
Alone: Title of Mohanlal’s next with director Shaji Kailas announced
Entertainment
Modi mourns demise of Ramayan actor Arvind Trivedi
Entertainment
Adbhut: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra to star in…
Entertainment
Allu Arjun visits the sets of F3, spends time with Venkatesh and Varun…
Entertainment
Hum Do Hamare Do: Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s film to premiere on…
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada to go on floors on 12th…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Makers suspend Spain schedule for Pathan for Shah Rukh Khan…
Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Animal in 2022
Exciting details emerge about Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s…
Prithviraj joins hands with Karan Johar to co-produce the remake…
Adipurush director Om Raut wishes Sunny Singh on his birthday
ZEE5 Global to premiere Punjabi film Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme…