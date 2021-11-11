Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466

CRICKET

Ex-academy player alleges latest racist abuse at Yorkshire

ECB have banned Yorkshire from holding any international matches. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

IN a latest racism allegation against Yorkshire, a former player at the academy said he was racially abused by a member of staff when he was a 16-year-old.

Irfan Amjad, who was later released from the club, claims a member of the staff used a term in reference to his Pakistani heritage to criticise his batting style.

In response to this latest allegation, Yorkshire said in a statement: “It is essential that those who have experienced racism, discrimination and abuse are able to come forward to share their experiences.

“We were unaware of this allegation until now but will investigate appropriately.”

Amjad told this to the BBC after Azeem Rafiq detailed his experiences at the clun in September last year, forcing the club to set up an independent inquiry which in its report a year later said that the former player was a victim of “racial harassment and bullying” but decided not to discipline anyone.

Recalling that experience, Amjad told BBC: “On one occasion, we were playing a home game and I had played an attacking shot while batting, the ball went up in the air and I got caught out.

“I was making my way to the dressing room and as I got in, when I started taking my helmet and pads off, the individual came marching through the door and he looked me dead in the eyes.”

At this moment the member of the staff made a racial reference to “typical shot” by those players of Pakistani heritage.

Amjad added: “And he just left. I was stunned, didn’t know what to do and was shocked. I had never been directly racially insulted like that to my face. I didn’t know what to do.

“Even before the incident I felt distant, it happened and then I felt isolated after that. Going forwards, I didn’t feel I could speak up or give my views on the game in team meetings.

“It crosses your mind (reporting it) but I was a 16-year-old boy and I didn’t know what to do. I kept it to myself.

“No-one else shared their experiences with me and I didn’t share mine either. If I did open up, those that did experience similar issues may have opened up too.”

After the summarised version of the report was published, Yorkshire’s handling of the racism row has been criticised when ESPNcricinfo earlier this month reported how Rafiq was referred by a racist term about his heritage, but in the report it was concluded to be “friendly and good-natured banter”.

Roger Hutton resigned as the club’s chairman along with two others, with Lord Patel taking over, praising Rafiq’s “bravery” as a whistleblower.

Before Amjad there was another unknown former player who alleged that he too was subjected to racist abuse at the club.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Pakistan hopes to launch women’s Super League: Ramiz Raja
CRICKET
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat England in semifinal
HEADLINE STORY
Government to ‘step in’ if Yorkshire, ECB do not take ‘real action’
CRICKET
Rohit Sharma named new India T20 captain
CRICKET
England agree to play postponed T20Is in Pakistan next year
CRICKET
Yorkshire suspend coach Gale for historical tweet
HEADLINE STORY
Moeen Ali hopes Yorkshire racism row will lead to change
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan ’emperor’ Babar ready to conquer world
HEADLINE STORY
Lord Patel praises Rafiq for speaking out on racism
Sports
Australia to tour Pakistan for first time in 24 years
Sports
English cricket can be ‘stronger’ after racism row – ECB chief
HEADLINE STORY
Kapil Dev says India stars put IPL before country
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how thrilled he is to see his…
Siddhant Chaturvedi: outsiders take way longer to make their presence…
Vijay Varma to call it a wrap on Sumit Saxena’s…
“Playing Siddhant was immensely satisfying,” says Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar…
Shashank Khaitan launches his own production house Mentor Disciple Films
Kangana Ranaut says India attained freedom in 2014 and 1947…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE