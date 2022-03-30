Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

‘Snowpiercer’ names ‘Paul Zbyszewski’ as New Showrunner for Season 4

Snowpiercer Poster (Photo credit: Alison Write/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

And now that the third season has concluded after garnering a huge viewership, TNT has announced that “Paul Zbyszewski” will be taking over as “Showrunner” for Snowpiercer season four, succeeding EPs Graeme Manson and Aubrey Nealon.

After the success of three seasons, the dystopian drama Snowpiercer is returning with a fourth season. The American network TNT had confirmed the renewal way back on July 29, 2021, while season three was still in production.

I am so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of Snowpiercer that Graeme and Aubrey have so beautifully crafted and built,” said Zbyszewski in an official statement.

We have an exciting fourth season planned,” he continued. “And I can’t wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alison Wright (@therealalisonwright)

Though the makers have officially announced Snowpiercer 4, there is no official release date for the next season. Since the previous seasons hit the airwaves in the first half of the year, usually between January and May, so we can expect season four to be out around that time in 2023.

Alison Wright, Daveed Diggs, Iddo Goldberg, Jaylin Fletcher, Jennifer Connelly, Lena Hall, Mike O’Malley, Mickey Sumner, Rowan Blanchard, Roberto Urbina, Sam Otto, and Sheila Vand are set to return to Snowpiercer 4. There is no update on the return of Sean Bean following the events of season three.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu on hijab comments: I just gave my perspective
Entertainment
Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ song at fundraising concert for Ukraine
Entertainment
Pehchaan: Mahesh Bhatt to bring stories of real-life Sikh heroes on screen
Entertainment
Sunny Deol to begin filming the remake of Malayalam hit Joseph in April
Entertainment
Bridgerton season 2 features a popular Bollywood song ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda announces war film Jana Gana Mana
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR on a record-breaking spree
Entertainment
Aled Jones’ daughter Emilia becomes overnight star after CODA wins Best Picture at…
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR brings audience back to theatres across India
Entertainment
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone conferred with TIME100 Impact Award
Entertainment
India’s top multiplexes to merge to survive ‘streaming onslaught’
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed rejects ‘us versus them’ in Oscar speech for The Long Goodbye
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Bangladesh to hang four over atheist blogger’s murder
Bangladesh ready for South Africa challenge, says Mominul
Hasaranga shines as Bangalore edge Kolkata in IPL thriller
Barclays stock continues to slide after top investor offloads shares
India court bails students held for celebrating Pakistan cricket win
Sri Lanka faces 13-hour blackouts, hospitals stop surgery as crisis…