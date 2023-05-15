Eurovision 2023: Here’s who won the song contest

By: Mohnish Singh

Sweden has won the 67th Eurovision song contest. The Swedish singer-songwriter Loreen was named the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 for her pop ballad “Tattoo,” She beat out 25 other nations at the event’s final on Saturday night and created Eurovision history by becoming the second person in the competition’s 67-year history to win twice. She first won for Sweden in 2012.

Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, who is known by her stage name Loreen, took home the Eurovision title, scoring an impressive 583 points.

It was also the first time the competition was hosted on behalf of another country. In 2022, Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest. The tradition is that the winner hosts the following year but due to the security issues posed by the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine was unable to host, and hence the 2022 runners-up, the United Kingdom, stepped in to host the competition.

Russia was barred from entering the competition over its invasion of Ukraine.

There was disappointment for UK entry Mae Muller who finished in 25th place, second from last, with “I Wrote a Song.”

Muller took to Twitter to share her reaction to the disappointing Eurovision results.

“I just want to say thank you x I know I joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday (13 May).

“Not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey. Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

British singer and presenter Alesha Dixon, Ukrainian rock singer Julia Sanina, and actress/singer Hannah Waddingham presented the show joined by presenter Graham Norton

