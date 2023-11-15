Website Logo
  Wednesday, November 15, 2023
European Union Film Fest to return in Delhi in December

Post its Delhi edition, the festival will travel to Chennai from January 19 to 28, 2024.

European Union Film Festival

By: Mohnish Singh

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) will return with its 28th edition in New Delhi on December 1.

The 10-day film gala, which aims to celebrate the cultural connect between India and the European Union through the world of cinema, will take place across three locations — the Indian Habitat Center, The Instituto Cervantes (Spanish Cultural Center), and The Goethe-Institut /Max Mueller Bhavan.

The ‘free for all’ festival is organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, Embassies of EU Member States, and regional partners.

It will screen 28 films in 25 different languages from 28 European countries. This also includes movies from 18 women directors as the festival seeks to honour women in cinema and the art of storytelling from the woman’s perspective.

The lineup of films features Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson; Belgium movie Tori and Lokita, which won an award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival; and Luxembourg, Luxembourg from Ukraine.

The other titles are — Breaking the Ice (Austria); Mother (Bulgaria); Murina (Croatia); The Man with the Answers (Cyprus); Ordinary Failures (Czech Republic); The Quiet Migration (Denmark); Walker on Water (Estonia); Saint Omer (France), among others.

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) will conclude on December 10. Post its Delhi edition, the festival will travel to Chennai from January 19 to 28, 2024.

