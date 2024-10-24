‘Nearly one in two Muslims face racism and discrimination in Europe’

The highest rates were recorded in Austria, Germany and Finland

Members of the Muslim community perform Eid al-Adha prayers at West Ham Park on June 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

MUSLIMS in Europe are facing “ever more racism and discrimination”, the EU rights agency said Thursday (24), noting a “sharp rise” even before the Hamas attack against Israel caused “a spike in anti-Muslim hatred”.

Several EU nations have reported a rise in anti-Muslim, as well as anti-Semitic acts since October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, which then launched a retaliatory offensive on Gaza, according to the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA).

“We are aware of reports from several EU countries, highlighting a spike in anti-Muslim hatred — as well as anti-Semitism — after the Hamas attacks,” said FRA spokeswoman Nicole Romain.

But even before then, a new FRA report shows “it was getting more difficult to be a Muslim in the EU”.

Nearly one in two Muslims in the EU face racism and discrimination in their daily life, “a sharp rise” from 39 per cent FRA found in the last edition of its survey in 2016.

The highest rates were recorded in Austria, Germany and Finland.

“We are witnessing a worrying surge in racism and discrimination against Muslims in Europe,” FRA director Sirpa Rautio said.

“This is fuelled by conflicts in the Middle East and made worse by the dehumanising anti-Muslim rhetoric we see across the continent,” Rautio added.

More than 9,600 Muslims in 13 EU countries were surveyed between October 2021 and October 2022.

“Muslim women, men and children are targeted not just because of their religion, but also because of their skin colour and ethnic or immigrant background,” FRA noted.

Young Muslims born in the EU and women wearing religious clothing are especially affected, it added.

The survey noted a surge in anti-Muslim racism most notably in the job market with a “knock-on effect on other areas of life, such as housing, education or healthcare”.

Two in five, or 41 per cent, are overqualified for their job compared to 22 of people generally, FRA said.

A third of Muslim respondents’ households struggle to make ends meet compared to 19 per cent of households generally, and they are twice as likely to live in overcrowded housing, FRA added.

About 26 million Muslims live in the EU, making up about five per cent of the total EU population, FRA said, citing the most up-to-date estimates available for 2016 from the Pew Research Centre.

Most live in France and Germany.

The number of Muslims in the EU has increased “significantly in recent years due to people fleeing conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria”, FRA added.

In July, FRA said in a report that Europe’s Jewish community was facing a “rising tide of anti-Semitism”, with the conflict in the Middle East “eroding” progress made in the fight against it.

(AFP)