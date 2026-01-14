Skip to content
'Euphoria' returns for season 3 in April with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie

That calm does not last long

‘Euphoria’ returns for season 3 in April with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie

The new season premieres on April 12

Gayathri Kallukaran
Jan 14, 2026
  • HBO drops the first full trailer for Euphoria season three
  • The series returns on April 12 after more than four years away
  • Zendaya’s Rue hints at hope before facing old troubles again

A long-awaited comeback

Euphoria is set to return this spring, ending a gap of more than four years since season two. HBO released the first detailed trailer for season three on January 14, offering a glimpse of where the characters are now.

The new season premieres on April 12. In the opening of the trailer, Rue reflects on life after school: “A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished. But somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith.”

That calm does not last long. Soon after, Rue is confronted over unpaid money, pushing her back towards the past she is trying to escape.

Familiar faces return

Zendaya is back as Rue, joined by several original cast members. Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and Colman Domingo all appear in the new trailer.

One scene shows Nate, played by Elordi, complaining about Cassie’s online activity. “I work all day, and my bride-to-be is spread-eagled on the internet,” he says, to which Cassie replies, “I was just making content.”

The exchange hints that the show will again tackle online identity, relationships and public image.

Four years on

Season three arrives just over four years after the second season ended. The long break has only added to anticipation around the show’s return, especially with Zendaya’s career reaching new heights.

In 2026, she will appear in four major films: The Drama in April, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in July, a new Spider-Man film also in July, and the third Dune film in December.

A strong year for the cast

Zendaya is not the only cast member enjoying a busy period. Jacob Elordi earned strong reviews last year for his role in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which brought him a Golden Globe nomination.

Sydney Sweeney is currently starring with Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid, a box office success that has already been confirmed for a sequel.

As Euphoria returns, its stars arrive with bigger profiles — and an audience ready to see where their characters go next.

