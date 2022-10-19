Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

EU top court rules hijab can be banned at work if part of general restriction

The ruling centred on a case concerning a Muslim woman who was told when she applied to do a six-week work traineeship at a Belgian company that she would not be allowed to wear a headscarf.

Women wearing a traditonal hijab headdress protest against Austria’s ban on full-face Islamic veils in Vienna, Austria, on October 1, 2017. Austria’s ban on full-face Islamic veils comes into force following similar measures in other European countries. (Photo credit: GEORG HOCHMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

EU companies can ban the visible wearing of religious signs, including headscarves if the rules apply to all workers, the European Union’s top court said on Thursday, the latest ruling on an issue that has divided Europe for years.

However, it said that if one religion is effectively discriminated against by the ban then companies may need to demonstrate to a court that there is a legitimate need for it.

The ruling centred on a case concerning a Muslim woman who was told when she applied to do a six-week work traineeship at a Belgian company that she would not be allowed to wear a headscarf.

The firm said it has a neutrality rule, meaning no head covering is allowed on its premises, be it a cap, hat or scarf.

The woman took her grievance to a Belgian court, which subsequently sought advice from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in Luxembourg.

“The internal rule of an undertaking prohibiting the visible wearing of religious, philosophical or spiritual signs does not constitute direct discrimination if it is applied to all workers in a general and undifferentiated way,” the CJEU judgment said.

However, the court said an employer’s neutrality rule could be deemed indirectly discriminatory if it results in someone of a particular religion or belief being put at a disadvantage.

It said that in this particular dispute, it would be up to a works tribunal in Brussels to determine if that was the case.

The court said a difference in the treatment of employees would not constitute indirect discrimination if it were objectively justified by a legitimate aim on the part of the company, which the employer would have to demonstrate.

The CJEU last year said that EU companies could ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions if they needed to do so to project an image of neutrality to customers.

In Germany, headscarf bans for women at work have been contentious for years, mostly with regard to aspiring teachers at state schools and trainee judges.

France, home to Europe’s largest Muslim minority, prohibited the wearing of Islamic headscarves in state schools in 2004.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Eager to secure trade deal with India, says Home Secretary Suella Braverman
News
Some people really are Mosquito Magnets; scientists reveal the reason for it
News
41-year-old piece of cake from King Charles and Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding to be auctioned!
News
Rishi Sunak would beat Liz Truss if UK PM poll held now: Survey
News
Survey reveals ‘institutional racism’ in courts of England and Wales
News
Indians largest group that overstays UK visas? Lord Karan Bilimoria disagrees
News
Attack on Salman Rushdie forced Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka to ‘self-censor’
News
Leicester mayor slammed for blaming Hindutva for disorder
News
US: Indian-American Chandru Acharya among 25 faith leaders in advisory council
News
British PM Truss apologises for economic plan, spending cuts to come
News
Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize for afterlife thriller
News
Met Police report: Systemic bias towards black and Asian officers, staff
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW