Esha Gupta emphasizes on taking depression seriously

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who has been a great champion of various environmental issues including climate change, now raises concerns around mental health, especially during the testing times of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a leading publication, the actress says that depression is something that anyone can experience at any point in their life. She urges that it is important to accept and talk about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@eshagupta143) on Apr 26, 2020 at 1:38am PDT

People who follow Esha Gupta on social media would agree that she consciously tries to spread positivity through her posts. “You never know what a person is going through by just looking at them from outside. I think depression is often looked down upon, we need to take it seriously. Instead of attaching stigmas to it, help those who are facing it,” she says.

Recalling a recent incident which gave her a whole different perspective on the subject of mental health, she says, “A very close friend was upset and told me, ‘Esha, I am sick of people telling me not to be negative, stay positive’. That day I realized where he is coming from. So I told him, ‘I am sorry, wanted you to know that I am there for you whenever you want to talk’,” shares the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@eshagupta143) on Apr 25, 2020 at 12:03am PDT

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta can be currently seen in the ZEE5 Original REJCTX 2. Helmed by Goldie Behl, the webseries is a sequel to REJCTX. The actress will also be seen in REJCTX 3, the third installment of the series.