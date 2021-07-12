Esha Deol turns producer with Voot Select’s film Ek Duaa

Esha Deol (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Esha Deol, who is known for starring in such successful films as Dhoom (2004), Yuva (2004), and Kaal (2005), is set to add a new feather to her cap. The actress is turning to production with an upcoming film, titled Ek Duaa, which features her as the female lead. Set to be directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film will premiere on Voot Select.

Talking about the forthcoming project, Deol told an Indian publication, “Over the past few years, I have been busy taking care of my two daughters, who are truly a blessing for me. I always wanted to come back to films, but I wanted to do it with something special. Now that they have grown up a bit and some very interesting projects are being offered to me, I thought it was the right time for me to face the camera once again.”

Deol further stated, “I wanted to do a film that not just entertains but also informs and inspires change. When I heard the concept of Ek Duaa, it truly touched me, and more so as a mother of two girls. So, I decided to extend my association with it as a producer rather than just being an actor.”

She concludes by sharing, “It is heartening to see how the number of women behind the scenes has increased not just in count but visibility too in the industry, and I am happy to join the bandwagon.”

Esha Deol, the daughter of legendary Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, will produce Ek Duaa under her new production house, Bharat Esha Films (BEF). She shared the announcement on Instagram and wrote, “Overwhelmed to share with you all that under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF), we are launching our first film as producers- Ek Duaa. When I was approached with Ek Duaa as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners.”

