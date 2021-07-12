Website Logo
  • Monday, July 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676

Entertainment

Esha Deol turns producer with Voot Select’s film Ek Duaa

Esha Deol (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Esha Deol, who is known for starring in such successful films as Dhoom (2004), Yuva (2004), and Kaal (2005), is set to add a new feather to her cap. The actress is turning to production with an upcoming film, titled Ek Duaa, which features her as the female lead. Set to be directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film will premiere on Voot Select.

Talking about the forthcoming project, Deol told an Indian publication, “Over the past few years, I have been busy taking care of my two daughters, who are truly a blessing for me. I always wanted to come back to films, but I wanted to do it with something special. Now that they have grown up a bit and some very interesting projects are being offered to me, I thought it was the right time for me to face the camera once again.”

Deol further stated, “I wanted to do a film that not just entertains but also informs and inspires change. When I heard the concept of Ek Duaa, it truly touched me, and more so as a mother of two girls. So, I decided to extend my association with it as a producer rather than just being an actor.”

She concludes by sharing, “It is heartening to see how the number of women behind the scenes has increased not just in count but visibility too in the industry, and I am happy to join the bandwagon.”

Esha Deol, the daughter of legendary Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, will produce Ek Duaa under her new production house, Bharat Esha Films (BEF). She shared the announcement on Instagram and wrote, “Overwhelmed to share with you all that under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF), we are launching our first film as producers- Ek Duaa. When I was approached with Ek Duaa as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur teams up with Sanjay Gupta for Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay
Entertainment
Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh kick-off shoot
Entertainment
Makers likely to defer the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom
Entertainment
Star Bharat to roll out a mythological show on Bal Krishna
Entertainment
ZEE5 rolls out the trailer of Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s14 Phere
Entertainment
Pooja Bhatt on 30 years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: Experts said the film…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit revisit Devdas as the film completes 19…
Entertainment
Rajinikanth: I have no intention of involving myself in politics in future
Entertainment
Hindi remake of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru on the cards
Entertainment
Gangubai Kathiawadi: No direct-to-digital release for Alia Bhatt starrer
Entertainment
Bhuj – The Pride Of India trailer: This Ajay Devgn starrer looks like…
Entertainment
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome the arrival of their second child, a…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Review | Ajay Devgn…
Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Aditya Roy Kapur teams up with Sanjay Gupta for Shootout…
Esha Deol turns producer with Voot Select’s film Ek Duaa
Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh kick-off shoot
Makers likely to defer the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bell…
Star Bharat to roll out a mythological show on Bal…
ZEE5 rolls out the trailer of Vikrant Massey and Kriti…