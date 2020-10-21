Eros International locks Makar Sankranti 2021 to release Haathi Mere Saathi

By: Mohnish Singh







Eros International has locked Makar Sankranti 2021 to release their much-awaited trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi.

The adventure drama, which deals with the burning issues of global warming and deforestation which impact wildlife and human population, stars Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) actor Rana Daggubati in the lead role. He plays a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly known as the Forest Man of India. Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat also essays an important character.

The film has been shot in three different languages, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. While it features Rana Daggubati as the protagonist in all three titles, Vishnu Vishal plays the parallel lead in Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. The Hindi version features Pulkit Samrat as the parallel lead. All three titles have Shreya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain as female leads.







On Wednesday, Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram handle and shared details about the upcoming film and its theatrical release date. “Today, even as we deal with a deadly pandemic, the one faced by our forests, that of human encroachment and deforestation continues to loom over us. Be a part of this thrilling battle with Haathi Mere Saathi, releasing in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021,” wrote the actor.

“Fighting the pandemic has shown us that our forests have been fighting a growing pandemic of human destruction for a long time! When will this stop? Let’s create awareness with Kaadan, releasing on Pongal 2021 only at a theatre near you (sic),” Rana Daggubati tweeted.

Produced by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, Haathi Mere Saathi has been predominantly shot in Thailand. It has been directed by well-known South Indian filmmaker Prabhu Solomon.







Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of Indian cinema.





