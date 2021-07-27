Environment awareness through photographs

Lucie won first prize for this photograph, which she clicked in her garden.

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE Feltham and Heston Young People’s World Environment Day Photography competition, which was launched last month, got its winners in four age categories.

Over 130 young people from diverse backgrounds entered the competition, and the winners in each age category were presented awards by the mayor of Hounslow, Cllr Bishnu Gurung.

The competition was launched to raise awareness of the environment and to encourage young people to notice more about nature around them. The winning entries had clicked the photographs at their back gardens, local high streets, nature reserves and local parks.

Speaking at the event, Feltham and Heston MP Seema Malhotra called for more support to young people and to engage them more with their local environment.

“The pandemic has illustrated the essential role nature and our environment has played in our health and well-being.

“But too often young people are not included in the story of our community, our arts, our decision making. And one of the things that the last year has taught us, is how much children and young people have played their part in so many ways in our response to Covid,” she said.

She added: “We have a lot to learn from young people. This competition was for us to see the environment through their eyes. Children from across the local area were encouraged to take a photo of something in environment that was important to them. The creativity and the images showed a wealth of photographic talent and some powerful messages.”

Mackenzie Ingram, who was a winner in the 16-18 year-old category said: “The whole event is for a really good cause and I think it’s really important to protect the environment and raise awareness because it doesn’t get the attention it deserves.”

The judges for the competition included former BBC Television arts producer and local school governor Jonty Fulford, cabinet member Cllr Samia Chaudhary, Hounslow amateur photographer Carlo di Caterino and local environment champion and biology teacher Dr Umme Khanzada.

The entries will be turned into a short publication and the winning photographs are set to be displayed in public places in Hounslow.