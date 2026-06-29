Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

England moves closer to legalising delivery robots for retailers

The government is preparing legal changes that could clear the way for wider use of autonomous delivery robots

Robot deliveries

Delivery robots could become a familiar part of daily life if new rules are introduced.

iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 29, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Ministers are planning to update the law to allow delivery robots to operate more widely on pavements across England.
  • Retailers see the technology as a cheaper and greener way to complete last-mile deliveries.
  • Pedestrian groups warn the move could make pavements less safe for older and disabled people.

People across England could soon see delivery robots carrying groceries and takeaway meals through their neighbourhoods as the government prepares to update the law to support wider use of the technology. Ministers are expected to introduce new rules for autonomous delivery robots, giving retailers and delivery companies greater certainty after years of operating in a legal grey area.

The proposed changes could create a new option for last-mile deliveries, helping supermarkets, restaurants and online retailers cut delivery costs while reducing vehicle emissions. Companies such as Starship Technologies are expected to expand rapidly if the legislation is approved, with the company previously saying it hopes to deploy more than 10,000 robots across England and could even establish a UK manufacturing facility.

A legal hurdle could soon disappear

At present, delivery robots operate through local trials because UK law does not specifically recognise them. The Highways Act 1835 bans "carriages" from using pavements, leaving autonomous delivery devices in an uncertain legal position.

The Department for Transport is expected to address the issue through broader reforms covering micromobility vehicles, including e-scooters. Under the proposals, delivery robots would become part of a new regulatory category instead of relying on temporary local arrangements.

The government has indicated that any legal changes will follow a public consultation. A spokesperson reportedly said technological innovation has the potential to support economic growth but added that pedestrian safety and the protection of vulnerable road users would remain the priority.

Not everyone wants robots on the pavement

While businesses see an opportunity to make deliveries faster, cheaper and more environmentally friendly, campaigners argue that wider deployment could create new challenges for people who rely on safe, accessible pavements.

Living Streets, a charity that campaigns for safer walking, has urged the government to proceed cautiously. The organisation says delivery robots could make already crowded pavements more difficult to navigate, particularly for wheelchair users, blind and partially sighted people, older pedestrians and those using mobility aids.

The charity has launched a campaign highlighting what it describes as growing pressure on pavements and has called on Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander to ensure accessibility remains at the centre of any new legislation.

The debate is also being closely watched by retailers and delivery platforms, which view autonomous robots as a way to lower delivery costs and reduce carbon emissions. However, even if the law changes, the scale of any rollout is likely to depend on the powers given to local authorities, including where robots can operate, how many can be deployed and the safety standards they will have to meet.

englandlaw updateretail industryretailersdelivery robots
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

​Mohsin and Zuber Issa, founders of EG Group and Former Asda Owners
Business

Issa brothers’ EG Group files for $1bn US IPO: report

walmart-flipkart-ipo
Business

Flipkart and Amazon step up quick commerce race in India

Lakshmi-mittal-steel
Featured

Lakshmi Mittal: India to play China-like role in steel demand surge

bank-of-england-bailey
Business

Bailey says inflation pressures remain despite Iran deal as BoE keeps rates steady

More For You

Keir Starmer

The government hopes the new hiring incentive will help more young people find work.

REUTERS

Starmer offers £3,000 to employers for hiring unemployed young people

  • Businesses will receive £3,000 for hiring eligible young people aged 18 to 24.
  • The scheme targets more than one million young people who are not in employment, education or training.
  • Ministers say the grant is part of a wider plan to reduce youth unemployment and encourage alternatives to university.

The UK government is offering businesses £3,000 to hire unemployed young people as it steps up efforts to tackle rising youth inactivity. The Youth Jobs Grant, announced by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, is aimed at encouraging employers to recruit people aged 18 to 24 who have been claiming Universal Credit for at least six months.

The scheme comes as Britain continues to grapple with a growing number of young people who are not in employment, education or training (NEET). More than one million people now fall into that category, raising concerns about long-term skills shortages, lower productivity and weaker economic growth.

Keep ReadingShow less