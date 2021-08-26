Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593

CRICKET

England in charge at Headingley after India collapse for 78

James Anderson celebrates after dismissing India captain Virat Kohli. (Reuters/Lee Smith)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ENGLAND shot out India for a paltry 78 and cruised to 120 for no loss in their robust reply to take early control of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday (25).

Complementing the bowlers’ effort, Haseeb Hamid and Rory Burns batted through rest of the opening day forging England’s best opening partnership in the series so far.

Hamid celebrated his promotion to the opener’s role with an unbeaten 60, while Burns was on 52 at stumps with England 42 runs ahead and on course for a big first-innings lead.

“It’s been a great day for us and topped off by being none down overnight,” seamer Craig Overton, who claimed 3 for 14, told Sky Sports.

“It’s good for us bowlers to get some rest and be ready to go when we’re back out there.

“We know they’re a good bowling attack, we know it will still be hard tomorrow, so we need to work hard to bat them out of the game.”

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss but was left to rue his decision to bat as edges after edges kept flying into Jos Buttler’s waiting gloves behind the stumps.

The ageless James Anderson alone forced three of them in his magical spell that read 8-5-6-3.

The in-form KL Rahul was the first to be dismissed caught behind for a duck, attempting a drive even before getting his eye in, in what would become a template for the subsequent four dismissals.

Cheteshwar Pujara fell for one, looking in two minds about which way the ball would swing.

Kohli has had a rather subdued series so far with the bat and Anderson prevailed in the latest round of their personal duel to ensure it remained that way.

Anderson leapt and let out a roar to celebrate the India captain’s dismissal for seven.

Ollie Robinson struck on either side of the lunch break, dismissing India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and the dangerous Rishabh Pant to reduce India to 58 for 5.

Rohit Sharma (19) faced 105 balls but threw away his wicket, attempting to pull a shoulder-high ball from outside the off-stump.

India subsequently lost four wickets in a span of six balls and eventually wilted in a little over 40 overs and inside two sessions for their third lowest total against England.

England seamers were rewarded for bowling a fuller length and both Overton and Sam Curran (2 for 27) were denied hat-tricks by the Indian tailenders.

India are 1-0 up in the five-Test series having won the ill-tempered second Test in Lord’s where heated words were exchanged and tailenders from both sides were subjected to bouncer barrage.

The tourists fielded an unchanged squad, while England brought in Dawid Malan for Dom Sibley, while Overton replaced an injured Mark Wood.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Former England captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86
HEADLINE STORY
‘Absolutely nailed it,’ says Anderson after India all out for 78
Sports
South Africa assistant coach Nkwe resigns before Sri Lanka tour
Sports
Pakistan coach Misbah positive for Covid-19, isolates in Jamaica
Sports
Anderson sparks India collapse to 78 all out in third Test
Sports
Kohli adamant India ‘won’t back down’ against England
Sports
Afridi’s efforts help Pakistan level West Indies series
CRICKET
Rashid Khan sends Sussex into T20 Blast final
Sports
India tempted to play Ashwin in Headingley Test
Sports
Pakistan bowlers dominate West Indies in 2nd Test
Sports
Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series postponed until next year
HEADLINE STORY
Hard to see Rafiq ‘hurting’, says England skipper Root
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Record participation from ethnic minority students for CyberFirst summer courses
Former England captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86
Kerala’s Covid-19 lessons for India and Modi’s government
Prajnesh advances to second round of US Open qualifiers
Tendulkar seeks support for Paralympic Games, calls para athletes ‘real…
‘Absolutely nailed it,’ says Anderson after India all out for…