Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,020
Total Cases 32,810,845
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 41,965
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,020
Total Cases 32,810,845
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 41,965

CRICKET

England are ‘wary of Ashwin’s abilities’ – India bowling coach

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

India bowling coach Bharat Arun said it was possible Ravichandran Ashwin could feature in the fourth Test at the Oval starting Thursday as the “Englishmen are wary of his abilities”.

Although off-spinner Ashwin has 413 Test wickets and five hundreds to his credit, he has yet to feature so far in a five-match series now locked at 1-1, with India preferring an attack comprised of four quicks and slow left-armer Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin was India’s leading bowler during their 3-1 series win at home to England earlier this year, with 32 wickets at 14.71, albeit on sharply turning pitches.

And he played one game for Surrey at the Oval in July, taking 6-27 in 15 overs during the second innings of a County Championship match against Somerset.

“History at the Oval says it will take spin but you also know how the Englishmen are wary of Ashwin’s abilities and what he could do if there is any little assistance from the track,” said Arun, adding that both Ashwin and Jadeja could play in the same XI.

“I think the most realistic option would be to look at the track (pitch) tomorrow (Thursday) morning because anything can happen between now and tomorrow.”

– Prasidh Krishna’s ‘precautionary’ call-up –

India, meanwhile have added Prasidh Krishna, an uncapped fast bowler, to their squad for the final two Tests.

Already a travelling reserve, Krishna coud provide cover for Ishant Sharma, who went wicketless during England’s series-levelling win by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test at Headingley last week.

The 25-year-old Krishna is uncapped at Test level but made his one-day international debut against England at Pune in March.

“He’s been included in the team (squad) mainly considering all the workload management issues,” Arun said.

“Nothing more to it than that. Ishant’s form in the last game, that was a bit of concern but I think we have sorted things out. Prasidh Krishna is just a precautionary inclusion.”

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s leading bowler this series with 14 wickets, has also delivered the most number of overs for the tourists – 108. Fellow pacemen Mohammed Siraj (100.5 overs) and Mohammed Shami (96.5 overs) are not far behind, while Ishant has bowled 56 overs in the two Tests he has played.

India captain Virat Kohli was asked following the Headingley defeat whether rotation of his quick bowlers was a possibility given a gruelling schedule of five Tests in six weeks.

“That’s bound to happen,” Kohli replied. “It’s a very logical and sensible thing to do — you obviously don’t want to push individuals to a place where they break.

“You obviously can’t expect with a short turnaround like this for guys to play four Test matches in a row so we’ll have to assess who are the guys that will be given that many number of days to recover and then be okay for the fifth one (in Manchester).”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Tamim does not want to be in Bangladesh World Cup squad
Sports
Shakib shines in Bangladesh’s first T20 win over New Zealand
HEADLINE STORY
Moeen Ali named England vice-captain for fourth Test against India
HEADLINE STORY
Root urges England to be ‘ruthless’ against India in fourth Test
Sports
IPL opens expansion campaign seeking bids for new team
Sports
Root weighs England ‘balancing act’
Sports
Not interested in becoming Pakistan Cricket Board chief: Akram
Sports
Silverwood says England-India series could be an epic
Sports
New Zealand brace for Bangladesh spin onslaught
Sports
Sri Lanka recall Chandimal for South Africa series
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli vows India won’t be ‘demoralised’ by England hammering
Sports
Pakistan to allow limited crowds in New Zealand series
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal likely to collaborate again after…
Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee to reteam post Bhool Bhulaiyaa…
Farah Khan opens up about her highly trolled Ed Sheeran…
Shaheer Sheikh on playing Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 2
Sadhguru: Bhakti Yoga transforms one’s emotion from negativity to pleasantness
Sadiq Khan favours war memorial for Muslim soldiers